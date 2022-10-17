Basic but essential tips to secure your phone

Priya Rathnam By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The month of October is observed as Cyber Security Awareness Month worldwide. Hundreds of campaigns conducted by cyber security experts and law enforcement agencies to raise awareness on how not to fall prey to cyber fraudsters are underway.

In Hyderabad, cyber security experts and senior police officials have come forward to provide tips to the general public to safeguard their mobile devices while using the internet or otherwise. Smartphones, especially android devices, remain the favourite target of cybercriminals.

Speaking with the TNIE, T Praveen Kumar Tangella, associate director of Alliant Group, shared some simple but essential tips on how users can secure their mobile phones against cyber criminals.

Lock your phone

The most basic caution everyone must take is to secure their smartphone with a strong password or biometric lock. “The users must use strong passwords or patterns if their phone doesn’t have biometric lock function,” he said.

Frequent assessment

Bugs in the phone software are not always visible. Some programs may corrupt your entire device. “Hackers also use their own set of advanced techniques to bug one’s phone, and users must immediately uninstall any application they did not instal themselves,” Praveen said.

Software update

All applications on your phone, including the operating system, must be up-to-date. Users can update their devices and applications online. It keeps the device and the data more secure and provides the users with the latest features. Users must also exercise caution while the devices are connected to open WiFi networks. “It is like giving your device’s control to the hacker,” he said.

Antivirus

Antivirus software is an essential tool for securing private data and device control. It prevents the device against cyber attacks and corrupt files. Some recommended antivirus applications are Norton, Quickheal, Kaspersky, Total AV, PC Protect, etc.

