Home Cities Hyderabad

Magic and Mentalism

The world of magic has always been intriguing and mesmerising for many.

Published: 27th October 2022 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2022 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

Suhani Shah

By Reshmi Chakravorty
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The world of magic has always been intriguing and mesmerising for many. But it was Suhani Shah who dived deep into the world of magic right after watching a show as a kid. Her first stage show was held in Ahmedabad in 1997. She entered the Guinness Book of World Records as the world’s youngest magician when she was seven. She has won several awards and has been conferred the title of Jadoopari by All India Magic Association. She started off as an illusionist and is now a mentalist. She works as a clinical hypnotherapist at her clinic Suhani Mindcare in Goa. She is a corporate trainer, an author, and a counsellor too and has given several TED Talks.

“I was six, when I watched a magic show. I was mesmerised and told my parents that I wanted to be a magician, no matter what. They supported my dream.” It took her 10 months to find a teacher and  learn. This year she completes her 25 years in the world of magic. It is to celebrate her silver jubilee that Suhani is on an India tour — Kahaani — will be performing in Hyderabad, on October 29 at Bhaskara Auditorium, followed by Vishakhapatnam and Vijaywada. The show will include magic, illusion and mentalism.

Suhani’s career has spanned over two decades during which she has traveled extensively across the world with her performances, talks, and training. Talking about her show in Hyderabad, she says, “I love Hyderabad. Every time I am in the city I get so much love. I owe a lot to magic and mentalism, so through the shows I will showcase my entire life. India has never seen a mentalism show on such a grand scale. I would request everyone to come with an open mind and ready to be surprised,” she says.

It was not all bed of roses for Suhani, even though she has seen the growth of the art form over the decades, people have come to her with various superstitions too. “The art needs to grow in India. The respect factor for magicians needs to be more. Traditional Indian magic art should be promoted. People who want to join the field of magic should do it only out of love for the craft and not for anything else. Magic is very special, one needs to understand it,” concludes Suhani.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Suhani Shah All India Magic Association
India Matters
The Indian women's cricket team. (Photo | Jay Shah Twitter)
Pay equity: BCCI announces equal match fee for its men and women cricketers
MLAs Guvvala Balaraju, B Harshavardhan Reddy, Rega Kantarao and Pilot Rohith Reddy. (Photo | Express)
Operation Lotus in Telangana thwarted, 3 held for allegedly luring TRS MLAs 
The living myth of Amitabh Bachchan
Khadi store Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
Khadi logs Rs 1.15 lakh crore turnover on back of soaring global demand 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp