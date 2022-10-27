Reshmi Chakravorty By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The world of magic has always been intriguing and mesmerising for many. But it was Suhani Shah who dived deep into the world of magic right after watching a show as a kid. Her first stage show was held in Ahmedabad in 1997. She entered the Guinness Book of World Records as the world’s youngest magician when she was seven. She has won several awards and has been conferred the title of Jadoopari by All India Magic Association. She started off as an illusionist and is now a mentalist. She works as a clinical hypnotherapist at her clinic Suhani Mindcare in Goa. She is a corporate trainer, an author, and a counsellor too and has given several TED Talks.

“I was six, when I watched a magic show. I was mesmerised and told my parents that I wanted to be a magician, no matter what. They supported my dream.” It took her 10 months to find a teacher and learn. This year she completes her 25 years in the world of magic. It is to celebrate her silver jubilee that Suhani is on an India tour — Kahaani — will be performing in Hyderabad, on October 29 at Bhaskara Auditorium, followed by Vishakhapatnam and Vijaywada. The show will include magic, illusion and mentalism.

Suhani’s career has spanned over two decades during which she has traveled extensively across the world with her performances, talks, and training. Talking about her show in Hyderabad, she says, “I love Hyderabad. Every time I am in the city I get so much love. I owe a lot to magic and mentalism, so through the shows I will showcase my entire life. India has never seen a mentalism show on such a grand scale. I would request everyone to come with an open mind and ready to be surprised,” she says.

It was not all bed of roses for Suhani, even though she has seen the growth of the art form over the decades, people have come to her with various superstitions too. “The art needs to grow in India. The respect factor for magicians needs to be more. Traditional Indian magic art should be promoted. People who want to join the field of magic should do it only out of love for the craft and not for anything else. Magic is very special, one needs to understand it,” concludes Suhani.

