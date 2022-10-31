Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad Metro Rail mulls revision of fares, seeks passengers’ views

Hyderabad Metro Rail (File Photo | Vinay Madapu)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) has sought suggestions from Metro passengers regarding the revision of fares. HMR functions in three channels — Red Line (Miyapur-LB Nagar) with 27 stations, Green Line (JBS-Falaknuma) with 15 stations and Blue Line (Nagole-Raidurg) with 24 stations —. With regard to ticket fares, the minimum fare is Rs 10 from one station to another and the maximum fare is Rs 60.

The Government of India constituted a Fare Fixation Committee (FFC) for the purpose of recommending fare revision for the HMR. The FFC accordingly invited passenger suggestions regarding the revision of fares.

“The FFC, headed by a retired high court judge, is set up to take a decision on revision of Metro rail fare. You are welcome to offer your suggestions,” tweeted Arvind Kumar, Special Chief Secretary (Municipal Administration & Urban Development Department Department).

Passengers can send their suggestions to ffchmrl@gmail.com or by post to the Chairman, FFC, Metro Rail Bhavan, Begumpet, Secunderabad - 500003, Telangana to reach by November 15.

Recently, the HMR extended its service timing till 11 pm owing to the high traffic from all stations, whereas the first service starts at 6 am.

