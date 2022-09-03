Secunderabad railway station to look like airport now

Sunny Baski By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Secunderabad, one of the busiest railway stations in the country, would sport an airport-like look in the coming years with railways opening tenders for the redevelopment of the station. They have been floated at an estimated cost of Rs 653 crore.

This is the major step for the development of the Secunderabad railway station and the railways would finalise the bid in the next 10 days. The project is being invited in EPC mode and the construction is expected to be completed within 36 months from the date of awarding of work.

The main objective to redevelop the railway station is to provide better connectivity and mobility of rail passengers across the station, convenient pickup and drop-off areas for the passengers and to provide adequate parking facilities and decongest the area and integrate it with the city road network.

As part of the project, a new station building will be envisaged on the existing north side with G+3 floors - 22,516 sq mt. The existing south-side building will be extended and developed with G+3 floors - 14,792 sq mt.

The construction of a double-story sky concourse of 108 metre in width will be taken up. The first tier will serve for passengers and the second tier will serve for public as a rooftop plaza. A multi-level (five levels) parking has been planned at the north side of the Station. Similarly, separate underground parking has been envisaged on the south side of the station.

The existing platforms will be upgraded/renovated to match with the new station ambiance, including fully covered platforms. Construction of two walkways (7.5 metre) along with travelators i.e. at north and south side buildings canopy with tensile fabric (drop off/ pick up bays).

A provision of the walkway at the north side duly connecting with the skyway of east and west metro stations with separate entry and exit blocks have been planned so as to avoid cross movements of passengers and vehicular movements. It will also have a 5000 KVP solar power plant of 5000 KVP.

