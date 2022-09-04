Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad's Gandipet gets park and a stunning facelift

The landscape beautification works taken up by HMDA aims to make Gandipet a holiday destination for tourists

Published: 04th September 2022 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2022 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

A night view of Gandipet Park developed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority. The park is ready for inauguration

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Osmansagar, popularly known as Gandipet, will become an important tourist destination in the city on the lines of NTR Gardens, Salar Jung Museum, Golconda Fort and few others in the city. Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) which has taken up the landscape beautification works at Gandipet to make it a tourist destination on completion of its 100 years celebrations has completed the developmental works and is ready for inauguration.

HMDA has developed the lake as an “eco-friendly recreational tourist destination”, and incorporated the latest and best components and integrated them with nature and green cover seamlessly. Over the years, Gandipet lake lost its sheen and glory as there weren’t adequate recreational facilities, previously families used to plan day-long picnics on Sundays and holidays but such gatherings are hardly seen these days.

Gandipet which is around 15 km away from the city, was constructed in 1920 and in commemoration of it, HMDA took up the landscape beautification works for about two years at an estimated cost of `36.50 crore in 18 acres. The area includes an entrance pavilion with 12 identical welcome arches and a driveway with cobblestones, a central pavilion with ticket counters, four-way columns in a semi-circular shape, and 4 metre dia globe installed at the centre, an entrance plaza, walkways and art pavilions, flower terrace, picnic zone in a cocoon shape surrounded by continuous planter box, open air theatre with 1,200-seating capacity, a viewing deck, kids play area and 10 gazebos, food courts and toilet blocks.

The landscape park has been developed without compromising on the water quality and without taking up any activity which affects the quality of the water body directly or indirectly. The HMDA took over the garden from Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) two years ago, located about 200 metres away from the reservoir’s main gate.

The official sources said that HMDA has taken up the landscape beautification works at Gandipet to make it a holiday destination for tourists on completion of its 100 years celebrations.‘’Gandipet Park development by @HMDA_Gov is ready for the inauguration - it has an amphitheater and lots of green open spaces. Well done @arvindkumar_ias and team. Another nice new addition to greening the beautiful city of Hyderabad’’, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD), K T Rama Rao tweeted on Saturday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad Gandipet
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally on price rise, at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Tharoor meets Gehlot as Congress workers raise chorus for making Rahul party chief during Delhi rally
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India lodged over 1.64 lakh suicides in 2021, highest ever in a calendar year: NCRB data
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra. (Photo | PTI)
No eggs and chicken in diet for MP juvenile homes, says MP Home Minister despite gazette notification
What we know about the accident that claimed the life of Cyrus Mistry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp