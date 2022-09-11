Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad Metro ridership reaches 4 lakh on Ganesh idol immersion day

The HMRL had earlier announced that the Metro would remain open for a longer time than usual, anticipating big crowds for Ganesh immersion.

Hyderabad Metro Rail

Hyderabad Metro Rail (File Photo | Vinay Madapu)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Over four lakh passengers used the Hyderabad Metro on Friday as commuters preferred the convenience and comfort of the service due to Ganesh idol processions. This was about one lakh more passengers opting for the Metro as about three lakh passengers take the Metro on a regular basis.

Being the closest to Hussainsagar, the Khairatabad Metro Station was especially busy. Khairatabad, where the city’s biggest Ganesh idol is installed every year, sees a large number of people participating in the immersion procession. Around 40,000 passengers got off from the Khairatabad Metro Station, while 22,500 passengers boarded at the station, according to officials.

Around 2.46 lakh people travelled on the Miyapur-L B Nagar corridor and 1.49 lakh on the Nagole-Rayadurgam corridor. Another 22,000 passengers travelled on the JBS-MGBS corridor. The HMRL had earlier announced that the Metro would remain open for a longer time than usual, anticipating big crowds for Ganesh immersion. The last trains started at 1 am and reached their destination by 2 am.

