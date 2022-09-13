Revamped Rajiv Gandhi International Airport to be ready by 2023

Sunny Baski By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: More domestic and international flights would take off from the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) with the GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) carrying out expansion of the airport at a brisk pace. As the works are progressing, the expansion is very likely to be completed by 2023.

Being one of the fastest growing airports in India, the RGIA caters to 21 million passengers per annum and had recorded robust growth in passenger traffic. After the pandemic, aircraft movement at the RGIA is around 400. Once completed, the airport would be able to cater to the rising demand in passenger traffic and augment the passenger handling capacity beyond 34 million people per annum.

It was learnt that the expansion of the RGIA was taken up at a cost of more than `6,000 crore. With regards to ongoing works, roofing and facade portions were completed on the western dumbbell section and exterior works are going on, whereas in the eastern dumbbell section, exterior works are almost complete and interior works are underway.

Improved connectivity with new route development, growth in air traffic and demand for new runway slots also played a major role in the enhancement of the airport. Already, the GHIAL is increasing international connectivity after the pandemic and introduced flights to Iraq and Vietnam in the span of a month.

Already, the east pier (straight) portion area was inaugurated for the passengers. Spread across 15,742 square metres in three levels, the expanded part of the terminal was integrated with the present terminal and has six domestic arrival bus gates. To accelerate passenger boarding and disembarking from the aircraft, three aerobridges were made operational.

The expansion of the airport also includes the construction of additional built-up area that would be integrated with the existing integrated terminal building with additional infrastructure at airside and landside area. The revamped integrated passenger terminal will increase the area to 379,370 square metres.

The revamped airport would have 149 check-in counters, 26 security screening machines with ATRS and 44 immigration counters. The expanded domestic and international pier buildings will have more lounges, retail and F&B outlets. With additional infrastructure added to the east and west pier buildings, there will be 44 contact gates, 28 remote departure gates and nine remote arrival gates available for smooth operations.

