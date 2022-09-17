Millets for millenials, bringing back the legacy of grandma-style recipes

Mayank Tiwari By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The year 2023 will be celebrated as the UN International Year of Millets. While farmers are bringing back the ancient crop as a less water-intensive alternative to rice: ‘Eat modern and healthy, eat what comes from the soil of the state,’ are words that come from Telangana Chef’s Association which is organising a millet cooking challenge this week. The Indian Institute of Millet Research/Nutrihub in association with The Telangana Chef’s Association brings this cooking challenge to encourage innovation and entrepreneurship in the millet space, particularly among millenials. The cooking challenge is for all professionals and to bring back the legacy of grandma-style recipes. We speak to the organisers about the two-day challenge which is set to begin on September 17.

“We are encouraging chefs, particularly millenials to come up with new age millet recipes, also part of the competition is dedicated to bringing alive legacy foods the age-old grandma recipes,” says Bala Reddy, who is a researcher at ICAR-Indian Institute of Millets Research, Rajendranagar, Hyderabad. Each participant will be judged based on recipe name, use of millets, plate presentation, creativity/innovation, healthy ingredients used, method of preparation, product taste, cooking station hygiene and wastage. Which can also help them generate ideas to be future entrepreneurs.

We already have places that are serving millet-based dosa, idli, vada and upma. We also have Foxtail Millet, a good replacement for rice and ragi atta roti has been quite popular lately. “Whenever possible, foods made from millet that are readily available locally, better be used. Products made from millet, such as ragi biscuits, ladoos, baked millet chips, and puffed millet snacks are already gaining popularity. We should come to the point where all these millet products are available as snacks widely. It will reduce carbon footprint, save water and help us stay healthy,” Bala Reddy added.

Dr Dayakar Rao, CEO, IIMR said, ‘We need more and more people and especially youngsters to adopt healthy food choices. We need to make sure to create products and recipes that appeal to all age groups. We have been creating multiple platforms for culinary innovation and we have been getting a great response.”

HYDERABAD: The year 2023 will be celebrated as the UN International Year of Millets. While farmers are bringing back the ancient crop as a less water-intensive alternative to rice: ‘Eat modern and healthy, eat what comes from the soil of the state,’ are words that come from Telangana Chef’s Association which is organising a millet cooking challenge this week. The Indian Institute of Millet Research/Nutrihub in association with The Telangana Chef’s Association brings this cooking challenge to encourage innovation and entrepreneurship in the millet space, particularly among millenials. The cooking challenge is for all professionals and to bring back the legacy of grandma-style recipes. We speak to the organisers about the two-day challenge which is set to begin on September 17. “We are encouraging chefs, particularly millenials to come up with new age millet recipes, also part of the competition is dedicated to bringing alive legacy foods the age-old grandma recipes,” says Bala Reddy, who is a researcher at ICAR-Indian Institute of Millets Research, Rajendranagar, Hyderabad. Each participant will be judged based on recipe name, use of millets, plate presentation, creativity/innovation, healthy ingredients used, method of preparation, product taste, cooking station hygiene and wastage. Which can also help them generate ideas to be future entrepreneurs. We already have places that are serving millet-based dosa, idli, vada and upma. We also have Foxtail Millet, a good replacement for rice and ragi atta roti has been quite popular lately. “Whenever possible, foods made from millet that are readily available locally, better be used. Products made from millet, such as ragi biscuits, ladoos, baked millet chips, and puffed millet snacks are already gaining popularity. We should come to the point where all these millet products are available as snacks widely. It will reduce carbon footprint, save water and help us stay healthy,” Bala Reddy added. Dr Dayakar Rao, CEO, IIMR said, ‘We need more and more people and especially youngsters to adopt healthy food choices. We need to make sure to create products and recipes that appeal to all age groups. We have been creating multiple platforms for culinary innovation and we have been getting a great response.”