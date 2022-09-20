Home Cities Hyderabad

Nagole flyover all set for inauguration

The 990-metre flyover, built at a total cost of  Rs 212.58 crore, to ensure smooth traffic flow from Uppal towards Chandrayangutta

Published: 20th September 2022 04:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2022 04:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  One more flyover taken up under the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP) is ready for inauguration. The 990-metre Nagole flyover, built at a cost of Rs 212.58 crore, is almost ready and will be inaugurated by this month-end. The new flyover would pave way for a signal-free passage for motorists from Uppal to LB Nagar and vice versa.

The new project, a part of a network of flyovers built under the SRDP at Kamineni Hospital, Bairamulguda crossroad, Owaisi Hospital, Chandrayanagutta and an underpass at LB Nagar, ensures smooth traffic flow from Uppal towards Chandrayangutta and considerably reduces travel time on this heavy vehicular density stretch apart from bringing down pollution. The new flyover provides similar relief to motorists going towards Uppal, ECIL, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district and Warangal.

Under  SRDP, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has undertaken various infrastructure developmental works like construction of  flyovers, RoBs, RuBs, underpasses, slip roads etc.  
For the construction of the Nagole flyover, Rs 143.58 crore was spent on land acquisition, utility shifting and other works and Rs 69 crore on the  civil work The 24-meter wide, six-lane flyover is a bi-directional carriageway. It has 23 piers, 22 spans, 600 metres via-duct portion and 300 meters approach length Reinforced Earth (RE) wall.

GHMC has undertaken 47 projects, including 41 under the SRDP, seven under R&B, Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and National  Highway Authority. Out of the 47 projects, 31 have been completed so far and 16 are at different stages of construction. All the remaining works undertaken under the SRDP are expected to be ready by the end of 2023.

SIGNAL-FREE PASSAGE
The new flyover would pave way for a signal-free passage for motorists to and fro Uppal and LB Nagar. It will also ensure smooth traffic flow from Uppal towards Chandrayangutta and considerably reduces travel time on this heavy vehicular density stretch. The new flyover provides similar relief to motorists going towards Uppal, ECIL, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district and Warangal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nagole flyover SRDP HMDA
India Matters
DMK's A Raja (Photo | Twitter)
Alleged hate speech: TN BJP leader files plaint with Om Birla against DMK's A Raja
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses Council of Mayors and Deputy Mayors of BJP in Gujarat, via video conferencing from Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi calls for decentralisation of urban planning, says it should be done at state level
Bombay High Court (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC orders demolition of unauthorised construction at Union minister Narayan Rane's bungalow
Rescue operation underway after a portion of a boundary wall of a housing society collapsed, at Jal Vayu Vihar in Noida on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Four dead, nine injured as housing society wall collapses in Noida

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp