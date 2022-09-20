Nagole flyover all set for inauguration

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: One more flyover taken up under the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP) is ready for inauguration. The 990-metre Nagole flyover, built at a cost of Rs 212.58 crore, is almost ready and will be inaugurated by this month-end. The new flyover would pave way for a signal-free passage for motorists from Uppal to LB Nagar and vice versa.

The new project, a part of a network of flyovers built under the SRDP at Kamineni Hospital, Bairamulguda crossroad, Owaisi Hospital, Chandrayanagutta and an underpass at LB Nagar, ensures smooth traffic flow from Uppal towards Chandrayangutta and considerably reduces travel time on this heavy vehicular density stretch apart from bringing down pollution. The new flyover provides similar relief to motorists going towards Uppal, ECIL, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district and Warangal.

Under SRDP, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has undertaken various infrastructure developmental works like construction of flyovers, RoBs, RuBs, underpasses, slip roads etc.

For the construction of the Nagole flyover, Rs 143.58 crore was spent on land acquisition, utility shifting and other works and Rs 69 crore on the civil work The 24-meter wide, six-lane flyover is a bi-directional carriageway. It has 23 piers, 22 spans, 600 metres via-duct portion and 300 meters approach length Reinforced Earth (RE) wall.

GHMC has undertaken 47 projects, including 41 under the SRDP, seven under R&B, Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and National Highway Authority. Out of the 47 projects, 31 have been completed so far and 16 are at different stages of construction. All the remaining works undertaken under the SRDP are expected to be ready by the end of 2023.

SIGNAL-FREE PASSAGE

