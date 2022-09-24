Gulp German, thirsty punters!

Home Cities Hyderabad

A waitress holds twelve glasses of beer during the opening of the 186th 'Oktoberfest' beer festival in Munich, Germany. ( Photo |AP)

By Shreya Veronica
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Raise the beer steins, toast while a tray of chicken and potato salad arrives on the table to trigger the swallowing reflex. Dissolve in the German beer’s flavourful effervescence and let it soften your throat before taking a bite of steaming hot roasted chicken to make the fullest of 183rd Oktoberfest in Hyderabad.

Oktoberfest, the two-week affair that begins on the second to last Saturday of September, was first held in 1810 in honour of the Bavarian crown prince Ludwig’s marriage to Princess Therese von Sachsen-Hildburghausen. Since then, the rest of the world has followed with a massive spread of delicacies and drinks. Hyderabad’s eateries, too, are going the extra mile to recreate the German vibe.

“Smooth caramelised blast at Oktoberfest parties is incomplete without tanned Morgen beer. We import this beer from Munich for Oktoberfest and serve it with warm tossed, sautéed chicken sausage and potatoes. We also plate classic pretzels with jalapeno cheese dip and cocktail sauce,” says Chef Shashank Arora from Forge Breu-Hous, Jubilee Hills.

Shashank adds, “German appetizers help punters make more belly for beer, followed by the main course of roasted chicken breast with potatoes.”  Besides, Forge is also baking German flatbreads. One is vegetarian, and the other is non-vegetarian. There’s also the classic black forest pastry for dessert.  

Le Cafe of Novotel Hyderabad celebrates gastronomical Oktoberfest quite traditionally. The fest is on till October 3rd from 9 am to 9 pm. Chef Kailash Gundupalli, Director of Culinary at Novotel Hyderabad, says, “We have a variety of pieces of bread offered with chicken, pork, and lamb sausages served with mashed potato. We are also offering a host of German beers to choose from.”

At Sheraton Hyderabad, Link Café has planned something exciting for their guests. Chef Vijay Bhandari says, “We have curated a menu where we have a collection of German beer. Besides the classical German sausage, mashed potatoes, and pretzels. This apart, we have bacon and chicken and something with apples on the dessert menu.”

This year, Telangana’s born brew company American Brew Crafts has announced its upcoming festival to honour beer in the next Oktoberfest. Nagendra Tayi, Chief Executive Officer of American Brew Crafts, says, “Oktoberfest serves a focus on food and beer throughout the globe. People say Oktoberfest is a carnival combination of beer, food and music events. We are planning a concept around the festival, which will be live next year. We are aiming for it to grow substantially by including beer and beverages.”

