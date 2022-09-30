Fresh sale of Rajiv Swagruha flats as allottees back out

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After nearly 2,200 applicants who were allotted Rajiv Swagruha flats at Bandlaguda and Pocharam townships through a draw of lots held in June this year backed out, the State government has decided to dispose of the remaining flats which are in these two townships.

These flats are proposed to be allotted to those applicants who have already applied by paying `1,000 application fee. It will be done by lottery for those who are ready to pay a token advance before October 26.

Of the 2,246 flats in Bandlaguda, nearly 1,200 applicants did not pay the initial amount, similarly, in Pocharam, of the 1,470 flats, 950 to 1,000 applicants failed to pay the initial amount. Many of the allottees did not take the flats due to Vastu issues while others preferred flats between first and fourth floors but got in those above the seventh floor. As some flats remained semi-finished, they were not to the liking of the allottees and some people were facing issues in getting bank loans due to poor CIBIL scores. Some were waiting for clarity on amenities being provided in the two townships, officials added.

The allottees who got flats, were supposed to pay the initial amount of Rs 3 lakh for a 3BHK, Rs 2 lakh for 2BHKs and Rs 1 lakh for a 1BHK within one week of issuance of allotment letter but they did not make the payment.

CATEGORY-WISE LOTTERY

For the two townships, as many as 39,082 applications were received as against 3,716 flats, of which 3,695 flats were allotted. However, 50 to 60 per cent applicants of the allottees failed to pay the initial amount after giving an extension of the deadline. Lottery will be conducted category-wise for the applicants who pay the token advance

