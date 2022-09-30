Home Cities Hyderabad

Fresh sale of Rajiv Swagruha flats as allottees back out

It will be done by lottery for those who are ready to pay a token advance before October 26.

Published: 30th September 2022 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2022 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

Housing, House

Representational Image. (Express illustration)

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After nearly 2,200 applicants who were allotted Rajiv Swagruha flats at Bandlaguda and Pocharam townships through a draw of lots held in June this year backed out, the State government has decided to dispose of the remaining flats which are in these two townships.

These flats are proposed to be allotted to those applicants who have already applied by paying `1,000 application fee. It will be done by lottery for those who are ready to pay a token advance before October 26.

Of the 2,246 flats in Bandlaguda, nearly 1,200 applicants did not pay the initial amount, similarly, in Pocharam, of the 1,470 flats, 950 to 1,000 applicants failed to pay the initial amount. Many of the allottees did not take the flats due to Vastu issues while others preferred flats between first and fourth floors but got in those above the seventh floor. As some flats remained semi-finished, they were not to the liking of the allottees and some people were facing issues in getting bank loans due to poor CIBIL scores. Some were waiting for clarity on amenities being provided in the two townships, officials added.

The allottees who got flats, were supposed to pay the initial amount of Rs 3 lakh for a 3BHK, Rs 2 lakh for 2BHKs and Rs 1 lakh for a 1BHK within one week of issuance of allotment letter but they did not make the payment.

CATEGORY-WISE LOTTERY
For the two townships, as many as 39,082 applications were received as against 3,716 flats, of which 3,695 flats were allotted. However, 50 to 60 per cent applicants of the allottees failed to pay the initial amount after giving an extension of the deadline. Lottery will be conducted category-wise for the applicants who pay the token advance

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
FROM THE SOUTH, senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge (L) and Shashi Tharoor (R) filed their nominations for the Congress president election on September 30, 2022. (Photos | PTI)
After 26 years, Congress to get a president from south India
Congress senior leader Shashi Tharoor submits his nomination papers for the upcoming AICC Presidential elections. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Cong prez poll: Tharoor aware of his underdog tag, says 'one has to bat on the available pitch'
Edappadi K Palaniswami (right) and O Panneerselvam. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
No elections for general secretary post till SC hearing: AIADMK leader EPS
Representational image.
SC says doctors need not disclose identities of minors seeking abortion to cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp