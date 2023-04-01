Hyderabad Metro hikes ‘travel as you like’ offer price from Rs 59 to Rs 99

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Limited (L&TMRHL) has announced a Super Saver Offer (SSO-99) for the benefit of metro passengers. Passengers can avail of this offer from April 1 to March 31, 2024.

With this new offer, passengers can travel any number of times on 100 notified holidays for just Rs 99. L&TMRHL also announced an off-peak hours offer wherein the passengers can avail of a 10 per cent discount on the notified fares on Contactless Smart Cards (CSC) only, from 6 am to 8 am and 8 pm to 12 am.

The existing SSO-59 smart cards can be used for the SSO-99 offer. The list of notified holidays where the SSO-99 offer is applicable is enclosed and is also available online and at stations.

L&TMRHL also announced the withdrawal of 10 per cent discount on the notified fare, on the usage of Contactless Smart Cards (CSC) and Digital QR (DQR) tickets. The SSO-59 offer which saw more than 1.3 million rides, ended on Friday.

KVB Reddy, MD & CEO, L&TMRHL stated “These offers are for the benefit of the passengers using the Hyderabad Metro Rail services. I believe these offers will further strengthen passenger commute with Hyderabad Metro Rail to facilitate both office commuters and the general public.”

Currently, Hyderabad Metro Rail is ferrying approximately 4.4 lakh passengers daily across 69 kms and 57 stations in three corridors.

HYDERABAD: L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Limited (L&TMRHL) has announced a Super Saver Offer (SSO-99) for the benefit of metro passengers. Passengers can avail of this offer from April 1 to March 31, 2024. With this new offer, passengers can travel any number of times on 100 notified holidays for just Rs 99. L&TMRHL also announced an off-peak hours offer wherein the passengers can avail of a 10 per cent discount on the notified fares on Contactless Smart Cards (CSC) only, from 6 am to 8 am and 8 pm to 12 am. The existing SSO-59 smart cards can be used for the SSO-99 offer. The list of notified holidays where the SSO-99 offer is applicable is enclosed and is also available online and at stations. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); L&TMRHL also announced the withdrawal of 10 per cent discount on the notified fare, on the usage of Contactless Smart Cards (CSC) and Digital QR (DQR) tickets. The SSO-59 offer which saw more than 1.3 million rides, ended on Friday. KVB Reddy, MD & CEO, L&TMRHL stated “These offers are for the benefit of the passengers using the Hyderabad Metro Rail services. I believe these offers will further strengthen passenger commute with Hyderabad Metro Rail to facilitate both office commuters and the general public.” Currently, Hyderabad Metro Rail is ferrying approximately 4.4 lakh passengers daily across 69 kms and 57 stations in three corridors.