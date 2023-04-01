Home Cities Hyderabad

Osmania General Hospital gets equipment worth Rs 50 lakh

Many high-end procedures which were earlier possible only in corporate setup can now be performed in OGH, a tertiary care government hospital which caters to the poor.

Published: 01st April 2023 10:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2023 10:57 AM   |  A+A-

Osmania General Hospital (Photo | EPS)

Osmania General Hospital (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Osmania General Hospital received donation of surgical equipment worth Rs 50 lakh used in urological procedures. Director of Medical Education Dr K Ramesh Reddy inaugurated the equipment donated by Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd under their CSR initiative on Friday.

The equipment will be used in high-end laser procedures for complicated surgeries in the urology department. For the first time such costly and one-of-its-kind equipment was established in the government hospital in Telangana. 

Many high-end procedures which were earlier possible only in corporate setup can now be performed in OGH, a tertiary care government hospital which caters to the poor.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
OGH Osmania General Hospital
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Gujarat's move to cancel excess NFSA ration cards set to rob 5 lakh tribals  of right to food
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Karnataka polls: Parties using food aggregators, kids to reach freebies?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi takes 'April Fool' dig at Congress, says some people have given 'supari' to malign him
A day after students at Kalakshetra protested against teaching staff for alleged sexual harassment, Chennai Police conducted an investigation on March 31, 2023. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment case: Assistant professor Hari Padman booked after CM's assurance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp