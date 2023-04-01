Osmania General Hospital gets equipment worth Rs 50 lakh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Osmania General Hospital received donation of surgical equipment worth Rs 50 lakh used in urological procedures. Director of Medical Education Dr K Ramesh Reddy inaugurated the equipment donated by Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd under their CSR initiative on Friday.

The equipment will be used in high-end laser procedures for complicated surgeries in the urology department. For the first time such costly and one-of-its-kind equipment was established in the government hospital in Telangana.

Many high-end procedures which were earlier possible only in corporate setup can now be performed in OGH, a tertiary care government hospital which caters to the poor.

HYDERABAD: Osmania General Hospital received donation of surgical equipment worth Rs 50 lakh used in urological procedures. Director of Medical Education Dr K Ramesh Reddy inaugurated the equipment donated by Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd under their CSR initiative on Friday. The equipment will be used in high-end laser procedures for complicated surgeries in the urology department. For the first time such costly and one-of-its-kind equipment was established in the government hospital in Telangana. Many high-end procedures which were earlier possible only in corporate setup can now be performed in OGH, a tertiary care government hospital which caters to the poor.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });