Osmania General Hospital gets equipment worth Rs 50 lakh
Many high-end procedures which were earlier possible only in corporate setup can now be performed in OGH, a tertiary care government hospital which caters to the poor.
Published: 01st April 2023 10:57 AM | Last Updated: 01st April 2023 10:57 AM | A+A A-
HYDERABAD: Osmania General Hospital received donation of surgical equipment worth Rs 50 lakh used in urological procedures. Director of Medical Education Dr K Ramesh Reddy inaugurated the equipment donated by Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd under their CSR initiative on Friday.
The equipment will be used in high-end laser procedures for complicated surgeries in the urology department. For the first time such costly and one-of-its-kind equipment was established in the government hospital in Telangana.
Many high-end procedures which were earlier possible only in corporate setup can now be performed in OGH, a tertiary care government hospital which caters to the poor.