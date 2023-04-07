Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay released on bail in SSC paper leak case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP state president Bandi Sanjay has dared Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to conduct an inquiry into the SSC question paper leak case by a sitting judge if he really wanted to bring the real culprits to justice.

Right after he was released from Karimnagar jail by bail on Friday morning, he declared that rallies and protests will be held in all erstwhile district headquarters against TSPSC question papers' leak and that a massive rally with unemployed youth will be held in Warangal on the coming days.

He once again reiterated BJP's demand of conducting an inquiry into the TSPSC case by a sitting High Court judge, removal of IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao from the cabinet and compensating those candidates affected by paper leaks with Rs 1 lakh.

On the case filed against him, he said that it was just yet another attempt by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to divert the attention of the people from the failure of the State government on question papers' leak, his daughter's involvement in Delhi Liquor Policy case, and also senior journalist Rajdeep Sardesai's revelation that the chief minister was going to fund all anti-BJP parties if he was made the leader of the opposition alliance in the next general elections.

"The people of Telangana can't be misled by your diversionary tactics anymore. Your daughter will have to face justice in the Delhi liquor scam, and your son will also be held accountable soon," he declared.

Also challenging the Warangal police commissioner to take an oath on his uniform cap that whatever he said with regard to the SSC question paper leak case was true, Sanjay said that constables and some sincere and honest officers in the police department were bowing their heads in shame because of the corrupt and unethical behaviour of some higher officials in the department, who he alleged, were only working to please the ruling party to make money and get plum postings.

"If a question paper comes out before the exam it is said to be leaked. If it comes out after the exam begins, it becomes malpractice. In such a case, is it not the responsibility of the police to ensure that the question paper doesn't come out of the examination hall? Why was a cell phone allowed to be carried by someone into the exam hall," he asked, noting that there was no connection between any of the accused in the SSC paper leak case.

Lambasting Health and Finance Minister T Harish Rao for demanding that Preventive Detention (PD) Act be imposed on him, Sanjay said that the former deserved to be booked under that law for forgetting the matchbox during his self-immolation attempt during the Telangana movement, which Sanjay claimed, had sparked suicides across the State.

Sanjay urged the BRS leaders and workers to question themselves as to for whom they were working, and whether they were really approving whatever the chief minister's family members were doing.

He has appealed to the party workers, unemployed youth and all sections of society to participate in the public meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled on Saturday and give the BRS government a taste of democracy.

Police has imposed Section 144 on the route leading to Karimnagar Jail till Friday evening, and prohibited rallies and other political events in the town.

