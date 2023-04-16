5 units of Yadadri Thermal Power Station in full shape by next year: TSTRANSCO CMD

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an endeavour to become self-sufficient in the power sector, all four 270MW units of the Bhadradri Thermal Power Station were commissioned and the works at five 800MW units in the Yadadri Thermal Power Station have been expedited to commission it by next year, said D Prabhakar Rao, CMD of TSGENCO and TSTRANSCO.

He was giving a speech after paying floral tributes to the portrait of Dr BR Ambedkar on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanthi at Vidyut Soudha on Friday.

He said the current contractual capacity is 18,528MW, which is twice more than what it was on the date of Telangana’s formation (7,778MW). “Further, 8,035 MW projects are under various stages of development to meet the growing loads of lift irrigation, industrial and other categories. We have strengthened and augmented our transmission and distribution (T&D) network with an investment of Rs 39,092 crores.”

He said that the grid met the highest peak demand of 15,497 MW on March 30 and recorded the highest consumption of 297.89MU on March 14. “Our T&D systems are fully geared up to meet loads up to 17000 MW. In due recognition of the effective handling of increasing renewable energy and integrating with the state grid in a sustainable manner, TSTRANSCO has been selected for the establishment of a Renewable Energy Management Centre at the State Load Dispatch Center (SLDC) at Vidyut Soudha with a grant of Rs 17.6 crores,” he added.

He said that SLDC has been equipped with AI-based forecasting and scheduling tools to provide greater visualisation and enhance decision-making capabilities in grid operations.

