3 of a family killed as fire sweeps through timber depot in Kushaiguda

The family, who had moved from Tungaturthi of Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district, for better opportunities, realised too late that they were in danger.

Firefighters along with police personnel douse the flames and rescue trapped persons after a fire broke out in a timber depot in Kushaiguda on Sunday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tragedy struck at Sai Nagar in Kushaiguda on Sunday as three members of a family were charred to death after a fire broke out in a nearby timber depot in the wee hours of Sunday. A family of three — Naresh, 35, Suma, 28, and Joshith, 5 — tragically died in a fire that broke out in a timber depot adjacent to their residence. The fire started around 3 am and quickly engulfed the timber depot, sending thick flames and dense smoke into the neighbourhood.

The family, who had moved from Tungaturthi of Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district, for better opportunities, realised too late that they were in danger. The dense smoke that entered their home made it difficult to breathe, and they tried to escape through the stairs. However, with visibility greatly reduced, they only managed to get down to the first floor before succumbing to asphyxiation.

Officials found their bodies on the first floor. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Fire and police officials were alerted by the locals and five firefighters were dispatched to the spot. Kushaiguda police have registered a case and are yet to determine the cause of the fire and estimate the property damage.

