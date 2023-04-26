Leaps of energy the world of parkour offers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At first glance, the Abhinav Parkour Academy in Madhapur might seem like just another unconventional sports facility. The students, a mix of novices and experienced practitioners, include star faces such as Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Rashmika Mandana scaling walls, vaulting over obstacles, and somersaulting through the air, defying gravity with a combination of grace and grit. But beneath the thrilling acrobatics, a deeper story unfolds - one of neural responses, enhanced cognition, and of mental dexterity as physical power, unlike any other sport.

Though the burgeoning field of parkour, which originated in France in the 1980s, emphasises movement and adaptability, participants — known as traceurs — navigate complex urban landscapes, using only their bodies to traverse obstacles and conquer physical challenges. “Though the French started it, they also imposed a lot of rules, but I developed following techniques of Jackie Chan,” says Abhinay Singh, who has been a traceur since 2008 and is now a coach for parkour training.

In recent years, sports enthusiasts and celebrities doing stunts themselves have begun to recognise the unique cognitive benefits of parkour, which engages the brain in ways that traditional sports like Gym or Swimming, which often require repetitive techniques, don’t. “Parkour is a full-body workout that requires intense focus, spatial awareness, and problem-solving skills,” explains Abhinav. “The constant adaptation to new environments and obstacles not only improves physical fitness but also promotes cognitive growth and resilience. It is, in fact, the only activity that requires attention like chess, in a real battlefield which is obstacles that come unannounced on a free runner’s way.”

Parkour practitioners develop heightened proprioception — the awareness of one’s body in space — and increased neural connections in regions associated with spatial navigation and planning, transforming lifestyles.

Classes at Abhinav Parkour incorporate mindfulness exercises, mental drills, and problem-solving challenges, fostering a holistic approach to physical and cognitive development. “Parkour is not just about physical strength and agility,” says Abhinav. “It’s about cultivating a mindset that allows you to adapt to any situation, to overcome obstacles, and to embrace challenges with confidence and creativity.”

As the popularity of parkour continues to grow, so too does the recognition of its unique cognitive benefits. The Abhinav Parkour Academy stands at the forefront of this movement, demonstrating the transformative potential of a sport that nurtures the mind as much as the body. For those seeking a workout that challenges both brain and brawn, parkour offers a thrilling leap into a new realm of fitness and self-discovery.

