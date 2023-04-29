Drunk dancer pushes watchman off fourth floor of Srinagar colony in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A watchman was pushed to death from the third floor of a guest house by a drunk dancer in Srinagar Colony. The accused was apprehended and taken into custody by the police on the same day.

According to police, the victim has been identified as 52-year-old watchman Yadagiri working at Raghava Guest House in Srinagar Colony whereas the accused has been identified as 29-year-old Manikonda from Chennai.

He along with a group of 16 members used to work together as a dance crew for movies and had come to the city and rented the guest house.

The accused, Manikonda, was drinking on Thursday night and had started creating a nuisance. Following this, the watchman, who received a couple of complaints about the noise, asked Manikonda to lower his voice.

This led to a duel and Manikonda pushed Yadgiri from the fourth floor of the guest house, killing him on the spot.

Initially, it was rumoured that it was four drunk dancers who got into a scuffle and were involved in pushing the watchman to death. However, the police later clarified that there is only one accused involved in pushing Yadgiri.

HYDERABAD: A watchman was pushed to death from the third floor of a guest house by a drunk dancer in Srinagar Colony. The accused was apprehended and taken into custody by the police on the same day. According to police, the victim has been identified as 52-year-old watchman Yadagiri working at Raghava Guest House in Srinagar Colony whereas the accused has been identified as 29-year-old Manikonda from Chennai. He along with a group of 16 members used to work together as a dance crew for movies and had come to the city and rented the guest house. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The accused, Manikonda, was drinking on Thursday night and had started creating a nuisance. Following this, the watchman, who received a couple of complaints about the noise, asked Manikonda to lower his voice. This led to a duel and Manikonda pushed Yadgiri from the fourth floor of the guest house, killing him on the spot. Initially, it was rumoured that it was four drunk dancers who got into a scuffle and were involved in pushing the watchman to death. However, the police later clarified that there is only one accused involved in pushing Yadgiri.