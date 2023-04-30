Hyderabad boy Singaraju Venkat Koundiya secures AIR 1 in JEE (Mains)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With a score of 300, Singaraju Venkat Koundiya of Hyderabad secured All India Rank (AIR) one in session 2 of the Joint Entrance Examination (Mains). The results of the examination were declared on Saturday by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The only son of an IT professional-turned-entrepreneur and a homemaker, Koundiya Venkata resides in Vijaynagar Colony in Hyderabad. “Interested in programming, he wants to pursue a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. After that, he wishes to build his career in Artificial Intelligence,” said Sriphani Singaraju, Venkata’s father.

Top showing from Telangana

Among the 43 candidates who received a 100 percentile score in JEE Mains, 11 candidates are from Telangana. Allam Sujay, Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy, Bikkinaka Abhinav Chowdary, and Abhineet Majesty secured AIR 6,7,8 and 10 respectively.

Other toppers from the State include Guthikonda Abhiram (AIR 17), Pulari Gnana Kousik Reddy (AIR 20), Ramesh Surya Theja (21), Nandipati Sai Durga Reddy (AIR 40) and Evuri Mohana Sreedhara Reddy (AIR 41). With a score of 99.99, Kukkala Aashritha Reddy is the female topper of Telangana.

As many as 21 students of Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society secured the 90-plus percentile while 414 students from the institution qualified for the examination.

AIRs were not declared during the first session of JEE (Mains) conducted in January this year. The second session exams were scheduled on April 6, 8,10, 11, 12, 13 and 15. Students who have secured a minimum 90.77 percentile are qualified to appear for the JEE (Advance). A total of 9,31,510 candidates for the second session out of which 8,83,372 (94.83 per cent) appeared for the test.

