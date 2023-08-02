NIA arrests one more in Hizb-Ut-Tahrir terror module case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday arrested one more person in connection with the unlawful activities of a terrorist module owing allegiance to Hizb-Ut-Tahrir (HuT), an international fundamentalist organisation, operating in Bhopal and Hyderabad.

In an official statement, the agency said that absconding HuT member Salman was arrested in the Rajendra Nagar area of Hyderabad, taking the number of arrests made so far to 17. The NIA registered a case on May 24.

The agency stated that the NIA teams seized incriminating digital devices, including hard disks, pen drives, SD cards, and so on, along with various documents during searches at two locations to arrest Salman. The searches were conducted based on credible inputs.

The NIA officials stated that the accused Salman was an active member of the Hyderabad-based module of HuT, which was led by Salim, who has already been arrested. Salim, along with Salman and four others arrested were of the Hyderabad module and they were operating to expand their ‘Tanzeem’ with an aim to establish a caliphate based on Shariat.

The NIA investigations show that the HuT was trying to build its organisation and cadre clandestinely by recruiting impressionable Muslim youth. The outfit aims to overthrow the constitutionally formed Government in India in order to establish Sharia law. The agency is continuing its investigations in the case and expects to unravel the entire conspiracy of HuT to destabilise the country.

The agency officials in May carried out searches in Hyderabad and arrested five persons, Mohammed Salim, Abdur Rahaman, Mohammed Abbas Ali, Shaik Junaid, and Mohammed Hameed in connection with the HuT organisation and seized two air guns, pistols, pellets, and Jihadi literature. After the case was transferred to the NIA, the agency arrested Salman after making searches.

HYDERABAD: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday arrested one more person in connection with the unlawful activities of a terrorist module owing allegiance to Hizb-Ut-Tahrir (HuT), an international fundamentalist organisation, operating in Bhopal and Hyderabad. In an official statement, the agency said that absconding HuT member Salman was arrested in the Rajendra Nagar area of Hyderabad, taking the number of arrests made so far to 17. The NIA registered a case on May 24. The agency stated that the NIA teams seized incriminating digital devices, including hard disks, pen drives, SD cards, and so on, along with various documents during searches at two locations to arrest Salman. The searches were conducted based on credible inputs.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The NIA officials stated that the accused Salman was an active member of the Hyderabad-based module of HuT, which was led by Salim, who has already been arrested. Salim, along with Salman and four others arrested were of the Hyderabad module and they were operating to expand their ‘Tanzeem’ with an aim to establish a caliphate based on Shariat. The NIA investigations show that the HuT was trying to build its organisation and cadre clandestinely by recruiting impressionable Muslim youth. The outfit aims to overthrow the constitutionally formed Government in India in order to establish Sharia law. The agency is continuing its investigations in the case and expects to unravel the entire conspiracy of HuT to destabilise the country. The agency officials in May carried out searches in Hyderabad and arrested five persons, Mohammed Salim, Abdur Rahaman, Mohammed Abbas Ali, Shaik Junaid, and Mohammed Hameed in connection with the HuT organisation and seized two air guns, pistols, pellets, and Jihadi literature. After the case was transferred to the NIA, the agency arrested Salman after making searches.