Home Cities Hyderabad

NIA arrests one more in Hizb-Ut-Tahrir terror module case

The NIA investigations show that the HuT was trying to build its organisation and cadre clandestinely by recruiting impressionable Muslim youth.

Published: 02nd August 2023 11:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2023 11:54 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday arrested one more person in connection with the unlawful activities of a terrorist module owing allegiance to Hizb-Ut-Tahrir (HuT), an international fundamentalist organisation, operating in Bhopal and Hyderabad.

In an official statement, the agency said that absconding HuT member Salman was arrested in the Rajendra Nagar area of Hyderabad, taking the number of arrests made so far to 17. The NIA registered a case on May 24.

The agency stated that the NIA teams seized incriminating digital devices, including hard disks, pen drives, SD cards, and so on, along with various documents during searches at two locations to arrest Salman. The searches were conducted based on credible inputs.

The NIA officials stated that the accused Salman was an active member of the Hyderabad-based module of HuT, which was led by Salim, who has already been arrested. Salim, along with Salman and four others arrested were of the Hyderabad module and they were operating to expand their ‘Tanzeem’ with an aim to establish a caliphate based on Shariat.

The NIA investigations show that the HuT was trying to build its organisation and cadre clandestinely by recruiting impressionable Muslim youth. The outfit aims to overthrow the constitutionally formed Government in India in order to establish Sharia law. The agency is continuing its investigations in the case and expects to unravel the entire conspiracy of HuT to destabilise the country.

The agency officials in May carried out searches in Hyderabad and arrested five persons, Mohammed Salim, Abdur Rahaman, Mohammed Abbas Ali, Shaik Junaid, and Mohammed Hameed in connection with the HuT organisation and seized two air guns, pistols, pellets, and Jihadi literature. After the case was transferred to the NIA, the agency arrested Salman after making searches.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Terrorism National Investigation Agency Hizb-ut-Tahrir
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp