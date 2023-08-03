Stepping up style with Hyderabad’s ultimate sneaker destination

Reshmi Chakravorty By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In recent years, India has witnessed a remarkable transformation in its fashion landscape, with one particular trend capturing the attention of youth and fashion enthusiasts across the country — the sneaker fashion craze. What was once simply considered as athletic footwear has evolved into a symbol of style, identity, and even status.

Hyderabad’s ultimate sneaker destination, the Rapport x SoleSearch collaborative store, was successfully launched recently. This groundbreaking collaboration between SoleSearch, India’s leading street culture brand, and Rapport, Hyderabad’s first multi-designer shoe boutique spanning over 900 square feet, located in Jubilee Hills is a dream come true for sneaker enthusiasts.

Drawing inspiration from the unique aesthetics of both Rapport and SoleSearch, the store’s design seamlessly blends elements from both brands, creating an upscale and vibrant atmosphere. The space also incorporates pop-culture street elements inspired by the world of basketball. Talking about what made their debut in Hyderabad, Prabal Baghla, Co-founder of SoleSearch, says, “Together, Rapport and SoleSearch create an unparalleled destination for footwear and street culture aficionados.

This collaborative store embodies the spirit of individuality and self-expression that both brands champion.” Abhishek Bardia, Head of Marketing, SoleSearch, further adding says, “We were doing sneaker shows across the country and when we first came to Hyderabad in 2021 as a part of the tour. It is then we met with Teja Bodepudi, the founder and chief innovator of Rapport. We understood each other’s businesses and when in 2022 Teja reached out to us about a collaborative store within his already established Rapport store, it was a no-brainer to join hands.”

The collaborative store within Rapport showcases an unrivalled selection of the most sought-after sneakers and street culture brands. International favourites like Air Jordan, Yeezy, Crocs, and exclusive collaborations with Dior, Tiffany, Off-White, and Travis Scott are available. Visitors can also explore iconic international brands such as Supreme, Fear of God Essentials, Sneaker Lab, and Crep Protect, alongside a thoughtfully curated selection of homegrown Indian streetwear labels like Valkyre, Rising Among, Woi Woi, and Freeze The Youth.

“At Rapport, our mission has always been to offer an unparalleled shoe-buying experience to our customers. Partnering with SoleSearch allows us to elevate our offerings and cater to the desires of Hyderabad’s vibrant sneaker community. Our collaboration not only highlights Rapport’s exceptional multi-designer shoe collection but also celebrates the street culture ethos brought by SoleSearch,” says Teja Bodepudi, the founder and chief innovator of Rapport.

Interestingly, SoleSearch will not only curate and showcase the best of sneakers but also display streetwear fashion accessories like jewellery, watches from Omega, toys and collectables. “As of now we are focusing on our Mumbai and Hyderabad physical stores and only when both are up and running, then we will look at expansion into other cities,” explains Prabal.

“In the past year, the sneaker scene has meteorically blown up and there are so many players now in the market both micro and macro players. There are a lot of retail stores now in the country in small parts of the country like Ludhiana and Dehradun. We are also coming out with our mobile application very soon so that according to us is going to help us sort of across geographical boundaries across generations,” concludes Abhishek.

