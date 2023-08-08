Home Cities Hyderabad

KTR: Identify lands for dumping yards outside GHMC limits

The primary aim is to ensure that these sites are away from populated areas in Hyderabad to avoid any inconvenience to residents for the next 50 years.

Published: 08th August 2023

Jawaharnagar dumpyard on the outskirts of Hyderabad

Jawaharnagar dumpyard on the outskirts of Hyderabad.Representational Image (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:   In a bid to tackle the mounting garbage crisis and alleviate pressure on the Jawaharnagar dumping yard, the State government has issued instructions to the District Collectors of Rangareddy, Sangareddy and Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri to identify suitable vacant land sites for new dumping yards. The primary aim is to ensure that these sites are away from populated areas in Hyderabad to avoid any inconvenience to residents for the next 50 years.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao, along with other ministers — V Srinivas Goud, Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Satyavathi Rathod — and senior officials took part in the 64th City Convergence Meeting held at the GHMC head office on Monday.

Rama Rao expressed the need for practical and efficient planning, optimising land usage for the dumping yards and considering abandoned quarries and non-agricultural lands as potential sites. He called for a comprehensive report on the proposed yards at Pyarangar, Khanapur and Dundigal within a week.

The minister also asked officials to take action against private yards dumping C&D waste. Elaborating on the plans for transforming the Musi river and its surroundings, he discussed the construction of 14 bridges and an expressway over the river. He said that water from Kondapochama Sagar to Osmansagar will flow into the Musi river. He also directed officials to float the tenders for the 14 bridges while stating that the foundation stones will be laid soon. 

There are plans for four- and six-lane expressways from the city centre connecting the Outer Ring Road (ORR) from one side to the other, he added. Rama Rao also asked police to take stern action against ganja peddling and suggested increasing vigil around pubs, hookah parlours, schools and farmhouses. 

Additionally, he also asked the officials to prepare plans for multi-level parking. Vacant government lands and private lands in GHMC limits have to be identified for the purpose, he said, adding that measures have to be taken to encourage non-motorised transport and to construct skywalks, wherever necessary, in the city.

