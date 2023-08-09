UoH researchers build sensor to help detect diabetes, asthma

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a boost to the diagnosis of several ailments and disorders, a team of researchers from the University of Hyderabad (UoH) has developed a specialised sensor with the ability to detect the presence of acetone in minuscule quantities, even at parts per trillion levels.

Acetone is a crucial indicator for various diseases, such as diabetes, asthma and lung problems. The team, led by Prof AK Chaudhary and Arjun VS Kidavu from the School of Physics at UoH, believes that this innovation has the potential to redefine how diseases are diagnosed.

The foundation of this innovation lies in a technique called ‘photoacoustics’, pioneered by Alexander Graham Bell, the inventor of the telephone. Essentially, this technique utilises light to translate specific properties into audible sounds. Scientists employ a specialised chamber known as a ‘Photoacoustic (PA) cell’ to capture and interpret these auditory signals.

The UoH researchers have not only conceptualised but also rigorously tested an advanced Helmholtz PA cell sensor with a high ‘Q factor’. What sets this sensor apart is its exceptional sensitivity to faint acoustic signals generated by acetone when exposed to light. This sensor’s inherent tunability spans from 1.4 to 4.4 kilohertz. At a frequency of 0.11 terahertz, its ‘Q factor’ is amplified by a factor of 10 compared to existing designs. This heightened sensitivity is akin to hearing a soft whisper in a quiet room.

The implications of this specialised sensor extend beyond medical diagnostics. In addition to enabling doctors to diagnose diseases at an early stage without causing harm to patients, the sensor also possesses the potential to enhance environmental safety. It can identify trace amounts of hazardous substances in the air, such as explosives or environmental pollutants. This sensor can operate using various types of light, thereby enhancing its versatility.

The innovation is currently under the consideration of the patent division of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Ministry of Defence, Government of India.

