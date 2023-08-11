Hate crime: Amazon delivery agent thrashed by MLA's kin in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Muslim delivery agent's first assignment with Amazon has turned into a nightmare after he was brutally beaten up by a customer in Jeedimetla.

The victim, identified as Rahan Fayaz (20) of Maharashtra, has been in the city for the past six months. He was beaten up by KP Vishal Goud, a relative of Quthbullapur MLA KP Vivekananda.

It's been 5 days Shaik Rehan an Amazon delivery boy beaten very badly by K P Vishal Goud & others in which his both hands fractured & legs injured, he approached Jeedimetla PS on 5th Aug and waited for two hours./1@KTRBRS @TelanganaDGP@cyberabadpolice @psjdm_cyb @CPCyberabad pic.twitter.com/T51YTqrRfn — Amjed Ullah Khan MBT (@amjedmbt) August 10, 2023

It has been stated that Rahan Fayaz recently joined Amazon as a delivery agent. He took up the first assignment which was to deliver a parcel to an address in Jeedimetla.

However, due to an error in the address, there was a delay in the delivery. For this, Fayaz apologized to the customer. However, the customer asked Fayaz to show his identification card. Upon finding that he was a Muslim, Goud along with his aides thrashed him with a cricket bat. Fayaz suffered severe injuries. One of his hands was also fractured. Although Fayaz lodged a complaint with the Jeedimetla police, they declined to act on his complaint.

The incident, which happened during the first week of August, came to light after the Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan shared a message on X (formerly Twitter). It read: "It's been 5 days Shaik Rehan an Amazon delivery boy beaten very badly by K P Vishal Goud & others in which his both hands fractured & legs injured, he approached Jeedimetla PS on 5th Aug and waited for two hours. Neither his complaint was taken nor MLC was done by Jeedimetla Police, its very clear the attackers asked his name & checked his Aadhar Card then attacked him, which means he was attacked just because he is a muslim and police silent on this, Why.(sic).

Following Amjed Ullah Khan's intervention, police registered a case against Gound and others for criminal intimidation, wrongful restraint, and voluntarily causing grievous hurt.

