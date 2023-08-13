Home Cities Hyderabad

Telangana first state to have its own robotic policy

A robotic accelerator for startups will be established, leveraging the existing T-Works facility.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana is the first State to have its own robotic policy launched in February 2023, said Jayesh Ranjan, principal secretary, I&C and IT, Government of Telangana.

Speaking at the two-day national conference, RoboGynIndia, on robotic gynaecological surgery, he said that healthcare is one prime sector for the government in promoting robotic technology.

Ranjan said that the policy framework consists of five main pillars aimed at advancing robotics in the State. It focuses on attracting private companies to set up hardware and software facilities, including talks with leading robot manufacturers. A robotic accelerator for startups will be established, leveraging the existing T-Works facility. The initiative also aims to develop a skilled talent pool through college courses and programmes, with a target of ten thousand students in two years.

Notably, the Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences in Hyderabad has acquired state-of-the-art robotic surgery technology, showcasing the government’s commitment to innovation.

Dr Sangita Reddy, Joint managing director of Apollo Hospitals Group said since 2011, the Apollo group has successfully conducted 12,000 robotic surgeries. She emphasised that while the technology is essential, its true potential comes to life through the collaboration of skilled individuals, training programmes, discussions, and continuous updates.

The conference organised by the Association of Gynecological Robotic Surgeons (AGRS) will train and make gynaecologists proficient in performing advanced robotic surgeries. Noting the game-changing impact of robotic-assisted surgery in gynaecology, Dr Rooma Sinha, organising chair of RoboGynIndia, said that this advanced technology enables complex surgeries with minimal invasion. 

