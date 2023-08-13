TSRTC launches ‘Gamyam’ app  to track bus services

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In pursuit of making the bus journey easy, and passengers tech-friendly, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) launched “TSRTC Gamyam”, a mobile app that will help passengers track the arrival and departure times of buses.

This bus tracking app will help passengers to know the exact timings of buses at various stops across Telangana and nearby states where the services are available. This initiative has been taken up so that passengers can plan their travel accordingly and avoid wasting time at bus stations.

TSRTC managing director, VC Sajjanar launched the app with state-of-the-art features at MGBS premises here on Saturday. He said that the app will provide real-time tracking of 4,170 buses of TSRTC, including Pushpak AC Airport buses and all Express buses, except Palle Velugu buses in the districts, with information about ETA (Expected time of Arrival) at the boarding stage and selected destination to plan your travel schedule in advance. It also has provisions to flag issues related to women’s safety, health emergencies, and accidents.

Besides this, the app also provides better coordination for travel plans by connecting passengers to airports or railway stations.

The app can also be downloaded through Google Play Store or from the TSRTC official website www.tsrtc.telangana.gov.in.

TSRTC, which is giving prime importance to women passengers' safety, has also introduced a new feature called ‘Flag a Bus’ in the newly launched app for their convenience from 7 am to 6 pm. Sajjanar said that the ‘Flag a Bus’ feature would be useful for women travelling in the bus, especially during the night. Once the details are entered in the app, a green light would automatically appear on the phone’s screen. As soon as the light is shown to the driver, the driver will immediately stop the bus. With this, women can reach their destinations safely, added the MD.

In case of emergency, passengers can contact the TSRTC call centre through the SOS button. This app has also been integrated with Dial 100 and 108. With this facility, information directly reaches the police, and officials and passengers can report details of bus breakdowns, medical assistance, road accidents and others through the app.

Help at fingertips

The app will provide real-time tracking of 4,170 buses of TSRTC, including Pushpak AC Airport buses and all Express buses

It will also provide better coordination for travel plans by connecting passengers to airports, railway stations

HYDERABAD: In pursuit of making the bus journey easy, and passengers tech-friendly, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) launched “TSRTC Gamyam”, a mobile app that will help passengers track the arrival and departure times of buses. This bus tracking app will help passengers to know the exact timings of buses at various stops across Telangana and nearby states where the services are available. This initiative has been taken up so that passengers can plan their travel accordingly and avoid wasting time at bus stations. TSRTC managing director, VC Sajjanar launched the app with state-of-the-art features at MGBS premises here on Saturday. He said that the app will provide real-time tracking of 4,170 buses of TSRTC, including Pushpak AC Airport buses and all Express buses, except Palle Velugu buses in the districts, with information about ETA (Expected time of Arrival) at the boarding stage and selected destination to plan your travel schedule in advance. It also has provisions to flag issues related to women’s safety, health emergencies, and accidents.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Besides this, the app also provides better coordination for travel plans by connecting passengers to airports or railway stations. The app can also be downloaded through Google Play Store or from the TSRTC official website www.tsrtc.telangana.gov.in. TSRTC, which is giving prime importance to women passengers' safety, has also introduced a new feature called ‘Flag a Bus’ in the newly launched app for their convenience from 7 am to 6 pm. Sajjanar said that the ‘Flag a Bus’ feature would be useful for women travelling in the bus, especially during the night. Once the details are entered in the app, a green light would automatically appear on the phone’s screen. As soon as the light is shown to the driver, the driver will immediately stop the bus. With this, women can reach their destinations safely, added the MD. In case of emergency, passengers can contact the TSRTC call centre through the SOS button. This app has also been integrated with Dial 100 and 108. With this facility, information directly reaches the police, and officials and passengers can report details of bus breakdowns, medical assistance, road accidents and others through the app. Help at fingertips The app will provide real-time tracking of 4,170 buses of TSRTC, including Pushpak AC Airport buses and all Express buses It will also provide better coordination for travel plans by connecting passengers to airports, railway stations