Telangana sees remarkable strides in realm of AI

HYDERABAD:

HYDERABAD: Telangana unveiled the ‘State of AI Ecosystem in Telangana’ report, underscoring the state’s remarkable strides in the realm of Artificial Intelligence (AI). This comprehensive report, curated by the Telangana AI Mission (T-AIM), powered by Nasscom and initiated by the Government of Telangana, illuminates Telangana’s meteoric rise as a global AI powerhouse. It accentuates the harmonious convergence of cutting-edge research, diverse talent, robust infrastructure, and strategic partnerships.

By leading from the front, the state has been driving transformative projects such as quality assessment of agricultural commodities, pensioner's life certificate authentication through selfies, pothole detection and mapping, among other projects to infuse technology into critical sectors for efficient, secure, and citizen-friendly solutions. Grand challenges, led by T-AIM, have helped catalyse innovation and harness entrepreneurial spirit to address existing challenges in the public sector.

The state’s AI prowess is underscored by its prominent standing in global rankings, with six universities securing spots within the top 1,000 globally for research publications in computer science, as per SCImago Institutions Rankings 2022.

Notably, the International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIITH) and Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) has led with 508 and 552 ranks, respectively. The region has made substantial contributions to AI research, with an impressive 1,774 AI-related publications between 2011 and 2022. It strength lies in robotics and computer vision, contributing to 61 per cent of total patent filings.

