WWE tickets sell like hot cakes in Hyderabad

Sunny Baski By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: One of the popular wrestling entertainment events in the world, WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment), received a rousing response from Hyderabadis as the tickets put on Bookmyshow sold like hotcakes within a day.

As per this online ticket booking portal, tickets costing Rs 12,000 and Rs 15,000 were sold out while seats are fast filling for the Rs 5,000 and Rs 7,500 categories. It is already known that WWE has announced its triumphant return to India with ‘WWE Superstar Spectacle’. This event is scheduled to take place at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad on September 8.

This occasion not only signifies WWE’s comeback to Indian shores but also commemorates the first-ever WWE live event to grace in Hyderabad. Having captivated audiences around the world, WWE Superstar Spectacle promises to deliver an unforgettable experience to the fans. The event will feature a lineup of WWE’s most beloved Superstars, each set to grace the stage with their awe-inspiring athleticism and charisma.

The star-studded roster includes the likes of the reigning World Heavyweight Champion, the enigmatic Seth Rollins, the indomitable Women’s World Champion, Rhea Ripley, the unstoppable Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, the Intercontinental Champion.

This landmark event also reflects WWE’s commitment to its passionate fanbase in India. Tickets for this are now available for purchase exclusively at www.bookmyshow.com. This presents an opportunity for Indian fans to witness their cherished WWE Superstars showcase their unparalleled skills and prowess on home soil.

The highly anticipated WWE Superstar Spectacle in India is produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow. WWE Superstar Spectacle promises to be a momentous occasion that celebrates the global essence of WWE while showcasing India’s vibrant energy and enthusiasm.

