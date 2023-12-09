Mingalaba Burma

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: CE explores the newly opened Burma Burma outlet in the city, offering some unique tastes straight from the streets of Burma Hyderabad is brimming with newly-opened cafeterias and restaurants, adding to the vibrant food and beverage range of the city.

In yet another development, Burma Burma— recently opened in Knowledge City, Hi-tech City—aims to serve authentic Burmese cuisine. Ankit Gupta, co-founder of Burma Burma took us on a tour of the restaurant. He explained how every aspect, right from the decor to the menu, incorporated a Burmese vibe.

He said, “The lighting here is inspired by the Pagoda temple in Burma. Everything that you see as part of the interior here has been brought from Burma, including the crockery and the spices used in the food. The reason we named this place ‘Burma Burma’ is because every word here is spoken twice in the Burmese language. Around the country, no two Burmese restaurants have the same architecture. Each ‘Burma Burma’ restaurant is unique in its way and the Hyderabad outlet is one-of-its-kind. We do not call our place a vegetarian restaurant but we serve Burmese food which is authentically special and has vegetarian food. We have designed the place in such a way that you feel like you have walked into Burma.”

Soaking in the vibe of what is often referred to as the ‘golden land,’ we made ourselves comfortable in the ambience. Starting with beverages, we were served the original bubble tea, lotus biscoff bubble tea and wild berry bubble tea from the bubble tea menu. We appreciated the unique lotus biscoff bubble tea—certainly, a must-try. From the Artisanal iced tea menu, lavender blackberry was a refreshing option. Along with these freshening teas, we got to munch the lotus stem chips, no short of crisp that made them irresistible.

This was followed by the soothing samosa soup, as fascinating as the name sounded, the taste complemented the same— Samosa served in a tangy soup with spring vegetables and spiced black chickpeas. Another recommendation from our side. Aunty pey pey’s guava salad was named after a popular salad shop owner in Bagan— a frequently visited place—and is made with medium ripe guavas, tossed in roasted chilli and crunchy peanuts, blended and served with sriracha and guava shards. One of the best salads one can get around here. Right off the streets of Burma, the flavourful salad needs a special mention.

Moving on further, we got to try some other authentic Burmese dishes too, like Wa-potato (wok-tossed potatoes mixed with hot seasoning), inspired by the ‘Wa’ tribe. Taro and Tempeh Pan-Seared Bao, which includes a fluffy bao stuffed with slow-cooked tempeh, taro and tofu served with charred peppers. Shiitake Autumn Crunchy Roll is made with black rice crepes filled with minced shiitake and fried crepes served with smooth peanut butter and miso sauce.

Coming to the signature dish of the restaurant, Burma Burma ‘Oh No Khowsuey’ made with creamy coconut milk curry infused with lemongrass and tamarind, topped with diced Asian vegetables and is served with noodles of your choice and an array of toppings. The Smoked Chilli Rice Bowl which is made with jasmine rice wok-tossed in smoked chilli sauce and seasoned greens, were also worth every bite.

The dessert also had some great choices like Rangoon Baked Milk, Street Style Burmese Falooda, Burma Bombe and Avocado and Honey Ice Cream. Each one presented a unique and authentic flavour, a treat for the Hyderabadi taste palate that always craves something new.

