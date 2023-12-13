Indian city with best quality of living is Hyderabad: Mercer’s

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With a rank of 153, Hyderabad has surpassed other Indian cities in Mercer’s Quality of Living City Ranking for 2023, which rates Vienna in Austria at the top spot.

The city is followed by Pune at 154 and Bengaluru at a rank of 156. Other Indian cities on the list include Chennai at 161, Mumbai (164) and Kolkata (170). New Delhi shares 172nd rank with Riyadh in Saudi Arabia.

In a post on X, former municipal administration and urban development (MAUD) minister K T Rama Rao wrote, “Hyderabad is yet again rated as the best Indian city by Mercer. This is the 6th time since 2015. Congratulations to all Hyderabadis”. Mercer’s data, analysed between September and November 2023, evaluates the daily life of expatriate employees and their families in locations around the globe.

The Quality of Living ranking takes into consideration various factors such as political stability, healthcare, education, infrastructure, and socio-cultural environment.This year’s ranking includes 241 cities from five continents. The top 10 cities this year include seven locations in Western Europe, two in the Pacific and one in North America.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: With a rank of 153, Hyderabad has surpassed other Indian cities in Mercer’s Quality of Living City Ranking for 2023, which rates Vienna in Austria at the top spot. The city is followed by Pune at 154 and Bengaluru at a rank of 156. Other Indian cities on the list include Chennai at 161, Mumbai (164) and Kolkata (170). New Delhi shares 172nd rank with Riyadh in Saudi Arabia. In a post on X, former municipal administration and urban development (MAUD) minister K T Rama Rao wrote, “Hyderabad is yet again rated as the best Indian city by Mercer. This is the 6th time since 2015. Congratulations to all Hyderabadis”. Mercer’s data, analysed between September and November 2023, evaluates the daily life of expatriate employees and their families in locations around the globe.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The Quality of Living ranking takes into consideration various factors such as political stability, healthcare, education, infrastructure, and socio-cultural environment.This year’s ranking includes 241 cities from five continents. The top 10 cities this year include seven locations in Western Europe, two in the Pacific and one in North America. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp