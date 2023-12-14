New top cops’ priority: Safe, secure city

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IPS officer Avinash Mohanty on Wednesday assumed charge as the new Commissioner of Police of Cyberabad (CP). Earlier, he was Joint Commissioner of Police (Admin) in Cyberabad. His top priority is to “ensure a safe and secure environment” for the people.“We will deploy all our police resources — manpower, material, and vehicles — for people’s safety. This is my most important priority,” said the 2005-batch IPS officer.

Listing the major areas of focus, Mohanty said cybercrimes are on the rise and the police have to dedicate time and efforts to curb them. He noted that Cyberabad is home to a huge working population. “We will investigate economic offences and white-collar crimes fairly and professionally.”

Addressing the menace of drugs, Mohanty said that all three commissionerates will work together to find a solution to the problem. “We will try to find where the supply is coming from and what channels are being used and when they come,” he said.

“We have already asked organisers of new year parties to submit permits for celebrations. We will lay down conditions for the parties and see to it that the law is being followed,” the CP said. “To the best of our ability, we will deploy the available resources and coordinate with different agencies to improve the traffic situation,” he said.

Tech to curb traffic snarls

G Sudheer Babu, after taking charge as the new Rachakonda Commissioner of Police (CP), said that all necessary measures will be taken to maintain peace and security in the area. “Technology such as CCTV cameras will be used to prevent traffic problems and control crime,” he said.

The 2001-batch officer, who had previously served as the Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) in Rachakonda, said that he was aware of the problems in the area and would be able to curb crime.“Drug trafficking is a key concern. All three commissionerates will coordinate as per the CM’s orders and through combined efforts, we will clamp down on drug supply in the city,” he asserted.

When it comes to traffic related issues, he said that with the help of modern technology, he would be able to improve the situation.“Special attention will be given to land-related crimes and there will be increased surveillance on rowdy sheeters from time to time.”He requested the public to actively participate in police efforts to make the city a safe and peaceful environment.

