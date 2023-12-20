Cultural soiree

Vennapusala Ramya By

HYDERABAD: As part of the 7th International Indentation Workshop, the School of Engineering Sciences and Technology at the University of Hyderabad hosted a cultural evening featuring classical music and dance. The programmes titled ‘Suswarasangam’, presented by K Uma Venkateshwarlu and Sri Nanda Kumar, and ‘Mahakali’, presented by faculty and alumni of the Department of Dance, University of Hyderabad, left the guests and audience spellbound with rich Indian traditional art forms.

The enchanting evening commenced with ‘Suswarasangam,’ a jugalbandi of Karnataka flute and Hindustani sitar. They began with “Vaathapi Ganapthimbhajeham” — ragam Hamsa dvani, thalam — Aadi, and composed Sri Muthu Swami Deekshithar. Subsequently, “Samajavaragamana” — ragam-himdholam, thalam-aadi, composed by Sri Thyagaraja Swami. Finally, they performed “Thandanana Bhala,” raagam -bhowli, thalam -aadi, which was composed by Sri Annamacharya. This melodious fusion of music was a unique experience for the audience, transforming them into a musical world.

“I am very happy to be a part of this wonderful event, received lots of love from the audience and guests as well, and am grateful for this opportunity,” expressed K Uma Venkateshwarlu.

While K Uma Venkateshwarlu and Sri Nanda Kumar curated the magic with flute and sitar, they were accompanied by A Anjaneyulu on tabla and K Raja Gopala Charya on mridangam, adding another layer to this soothing experience.

Sharing his experience, Sri Nanda Kumar said, “It is a very good experience, and like the crowd here, all age groups with various backgrounds are present. We’ve been performing jugalbandi for a long time, but the experience here is different.”

The next performance, ‘Mahakali,’ a Kuchipudi presentation, unveiled the cycle of creation (Srushti), sustenance (Sthiti), and destruction (Laya) unfolding in a mere blink of Shakti-Mahakali’s eye. This magnificent portrayal commences with an elucidation of the Time, Kaala synopsis, detailing the creation of this universe, highlighting how Shakti perceives even the largest measure of time as a fleeting moment.

Prof Anuradha

It is narrated that within this monumental blink, uncountable births and deaths occur through centuries, millennia, yugas, and ages. As the battle ensues between Shakti, along with the multiplicity of forces within and evil, she transforms into the colossal form of Mahakali. This captivating dance drama draws extensively from the mythological realms of Devisaptasati and Devi Bhagavatam.

The exquisite choreography by Prof Anuradha (Jonnalagadda) Tadakamalla (Head, Department of Dance, SN School) employs the treasured hastabhinaya of Kuchipudi, drawing from the treatises like Bharatarnavam and Abhinaya Darpana and innovative movement patterns grounded in tradition. The music, crafted by Sri Dandibhotla Srinivasa Venkata Sastry (Vocalist, Department of Dance, SN School), encompasses a wide range of soundscapes and ragas that elevate and provide a vibrant auditory base for the story.

This dance ballet was elegantly presented by Katyayani Kanak, Aparna Arun, Vaishnavi PB, Anusha Srinivas, Voggu Praveen, Bakki Sreenaiah, alumni of the Dance Department, S N School, UoH. Their movements and expressions captivated the audience, and Prof Anuradha’s performance mirrored the divine presence of Goddess Mahankali.

Emphasising the performance, Prof Anuradha said, “Previously, we have done Mahakaali for 40 minutes, but now it is a full-length version of Mahakaali that we are doing for the first time for the University of Hyderabad’s International Conference that is being organised by the School of Engineering Sciences and Technology. This, in fact, is a work that has been previously done as a dance film, which has been featured in the Ghora Festival as well as in the Chicago Dance Film Festival. After that, we have adapted it to the stage. I work in the dance department, I am the head of the Department of Dance, and my alumni are the ones who have joined me to present this performance today in the evening.”

