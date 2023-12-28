Drunk driving checks from 8 pm on Dec 31 across Hyderabad city

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Extensive checks for drunk driving will be conducted on December 31 across Hyderabad starting from 8 pm and a penalty of Rs 10,000 will be charged and/or imprisonment of up to six months for the first offense, said Cyberabad DCP (Traffic) on Wednesday. The DCP released a list of restrictions and guidelines for December 31 given New Year celebrations.

The police informed people that special cameras have been installed to detect traffic violations like overspeeding, and rash and drunk driving. The police warned against minors driving or driving without a valid driving license, urging that it would lead to the detention of the vehicle, the owner, and the driver. Usage of high-decibel sound systems in vehicles is prohibited.

Bars, pubs, clubs, and other establishments have been directed to strictly educate their customers about the consequences of drunk driving. Taxi and auto drivers are instructed to not refuse rides on hire to the public. Violation would lead to a penalty of Rs 500. They are also advised to be in proper uniform and carry all necessary documents.

Closure of certain roads

Nehru ORR and PVNR Expressway will be closed for light motor vehicles except vehicles bound towards the airport from 10 pm to 5 am.

The following flyovers will be closed for all vehicular and pedestrian movement from 11 pm to 5 am: Shilpa Layout flyover, Gachibowli flyover, Bio-diversity flyovers 1 & 2, Shaikpet flyover, Mind space flyover, Road No.45 flyover and Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge, Cyber tower flyover, Forum Mall-JNTU Flyover, Khaithlapur Flyover, Babu Jagjivan Ram flyover (Balanagar).

