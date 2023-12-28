Hyderabad: Kuchipudi Spectacle Sets Guinness World Records

Vennapusala Ramya By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Kuchipudi dance form, deeply entrenched in the rich heritage of Indian tradition, boasts a legacy that has elegantly evolved over centuries. This exceptional art form has seamlessly woven itself into the cultural fabric of Telugu traditions. Over the years, passionate individuals and institutions have tirelessly strived to showcase Kuchipudi’s beauty and cultural significance on the global stage.

In a truly unexpected turn of events, the Bharat Art Academy orchestrated a breathtaking event titled “Kuchipudi Kala Vaibhavam” at the GMC Balayogi Stadium, achieving an extraordinary feat recorded in the Guinness World Records. The spectacle featured 3,782 artists across diverse age groups, ranging from five-year-olds to septuagenarians, all adorned in traditional attire. The stadium came alive with a dazzling seven-minute dance performance, set to the captivating rhythms of ‘Januta Shabad.’ Among the luminaries behind this remarkable achievement were organizers KV Ramana Rao and Lalitha, who were integral parts of this glorious endeavour.

It was a visual feast that delighted the thousands of attendees, including teachers, parents, and esteemed guests, offering a unique and unforgettable experience for many. Participants hailing from various Kuchipudi institutions across the Telugu states collectively contributed to the resounding success of this momentous performance.

Sukruthi Duvvuri, a 10-year-old student from the Nritya Bharathi Dance Academy in Visakhapatnam, shared her elation, saying, “We had been preparing for a month, and finally, I feel incredibly happy performing here with all my friends in front of thousands of people and securing the Guinness record.” Under the guidance of Dance Guru Pasumarthi Seshubabu, the dancers delivered an enchanting performance that left the audience utterly spellbound.

Mounika Patnaik, a dance teacher at Nritya Bharathi Dance Academy, expressed her pride and honour, stating, “Being a part of this is truly a matter of pride. Witnessing young dancers from every nook and corner of the city come together is heartening. With around 30 students from our academy, this feels like a jubilant celebration for us.”

This achievement marks a triumphant moment, surpassing the previous record set by the Thyagaraya Charitable Trust in Chennai, which featured 1,183 artists on February 2, 2020.

Rishinath, the supervisor of the Guinness Book of Records, formally announced the new record and presented the certificate.

Telangana ministers Jupalli Krishna Rao and Sitakka graced the stage, extending their acknowledgment and appreciation to KV Ramana Rao, the Founder President of Bharat Art Academy, Lalitha, the President of Bharat Art Academy, along with the artists and their parents, recognizing their collaborative dedication and efforts.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

