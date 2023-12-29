Home Cities Hyderabad

First-year Inter student in Hyderabad dies by suicide

In her suicide note, the girl expressed her inability to cope with the separation from her parents.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 17-year-old student of the Sri Chaitanya College, Medipally died by suicide on Thursday, allegedly unable to bear the separation from her parents. According to Medipally police, the girl was found hanging in the washroom of the college hostel in the afternoon.

Her classmates told the police that she attended classes in the morning and headed to her hostel room during the lunch break.

After findind her hanging, the hostel management rushed her to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.

The police were alerted and shifted the body to Gandhi Hospital for postmortem examination. Medipally police registered a case under Section 174 of the CrPC.

In her suicide note, the girl expressed her inability to cope with the separation from her parents. The victim conveyed her deep regret at her decision to take the extreme step, acknowledging her parents’ hard work for her success, but said that the separation was too tough for her to bear.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable.
In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7)

