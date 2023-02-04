Home Cities Hyderabad

Applications for one-year diploma at University of Hyderabad open

All the courses are approved by the UGC.

Published: 04th February 2023 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2023 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

University of Hyderabad. (File Photo | EPS)

University of Hyderabad. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Centre for Distance and Virtual Learning (CDVL) at University of Hyderabad (UoH) is inviting applications for the various one-year diploma programmes to be conducted through blended mode.

These programmes include Business Management, Project Management, Cyber Laws, Forensic Science, Library Automation Networking, Communicative English, Infection Prevention Control, Community Eye Health, and other skill up-gradation programmes jointly with National Institute of Rural Development,  Indian Council of Agricultural Research, Regional Telecom Training Centre of BSNL, and other organisations. All the courses are approved by the UGC.

