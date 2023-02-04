GHMC makes its function halls affordable at Rs 10,000 a day

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Easing the burden on the pockets of economically weaker sections, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has fixed the booking charges for multipurpose function halls in the city, which will be available at much cheaper prices than banquet halls offered by private owners.

Providing cheaper alternatives, the GHMC has fixed the per-day rent for booking these function halls offering a gamut of facilities such as separate rooms for brides and grooms, Kalyana Mandapam, dining area, modern kitchen, drinking water facility, parking facility, etc.

The civic body has fixed the per-day rent based on the area of the function halls. Those covering an area of less than 2000 sqyds will cost Rs 10,000 plus 18% GST. Those between 2000 to 4000 sqyds will cost Rs 15,000 plus 18 GST and the halls with more than 4000 sq.yds of area will cost Rs 20,000 plus 18% GST. Citizens can also book halls for half-a-day by paying the 50% charges. The hall will be available in shifts. The first shift is from 7 am to 4 pm and the second from 4:30 pm to 11:30 pm.

The GHMC is developing an online portal for the bookings of function halls and payment of rent, security deposit and sanitation charges on the similar lines of online EMD module. The sanitation charges per day will be 20 percent of a day’s rent for the function hall and is non-refundable. The security deposit per event will be 30 percent of the rent per day and is refundable. An advance payment Rs 2,500 towards electricity charges also needs to be paid by the applicant. GHMC has proposed 25 function halls, of them nine have been completed, and others are under construction.

