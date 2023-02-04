Home Cities Hyderabad

GHMC makes its function halls affordable at Rs 10,000 a day

The  civic body has fixed the per-day rent based on the area of the function  halls.

Published: 04th February 2023 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2023 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation office building (File Photo| EPS)

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

 HYDERABAD: Easing the burden on the pockets of economically weaker sections, Greater  Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has fixed the booking charges for multipurpose function halls in the city, which will be available at much cheaper prices than banquet halls offered by private owners.  

Providing cheaper alternatives, the GHMC has fixed the per-day rent for booking these function halls offering a gamut of facilities such as separate rooms for brides and grooms, Kalyana Mandapam, dining area,  modern kitchen, drinking water facility, parking facility, etc.  

The  civic body has fixed the per-day rent based on the area of the function  halls. Those covering an area of less than 2000 sqyds will cost  Rs 10,000 plus 18% GST. Those between 2000 to 4000 sqyds will cost  Rs 15,000 plus 18 GST and the halls with more than 4000 sq.yds of area  will cost Rs 20,000 plus 18% GST. Citizens can also book halls for  half-a-day by paying the 50% charges. The hall will be available in  shifts. The first shift is from 7 am to 4 pm and the second from 4:30 pm  to 11:30 pm.

The GHMC is developing an online portal for the  bookings of function halls and payment of rent, security deposit and  sanitation charges on the similar lines of online EMD module. The  sanitation charges per day will be 20 percent of a day’s rent for the  function hall and is non-refundable. The security deposit per event will  be 30 percent of the rent per day and is refundable. An advance payment  Rs 2,500 towards electricity charges also needs to be paid by the  applicant. GHMC has proposed 25 function halls, of them  nine have been completed, and others are under construction.

