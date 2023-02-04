Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad: MMTS phase II works get Rs 600 crore in railway budget

Estimates cost of the pThe work on this project had been delayed due to the non-availability of funds. roject revised from Rs 817 crore to Rs 1,100 crore

Published: 04th February 2023 07:56 AM

MMTS

Image of Hyderabad MMTS used for representational purpose (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Central government allocated Rs 600 crore for the MMTS phase II works in the Union Budget, which would help expedite the work on this project. In the budget, Rs 600 crore was allotted for the MMTS phase II project, which was sanctioned in the year 2012-13, with an estimated cost of Rs 817 crore.

SCR General Manager Arun Kumar
Jain speaks at a press conference at
Rail Nilayam in Secunderabad to
highlight the budgetary allocations
on Friday

Electrification works on 14-km Malkajgiri-Bolarum double line stretch, 6-km Tellapur-Ramachandrapuram stretch, 14 km between Medchal and Bolarum, Moula Ali-Ghatkesar quadrupling (12.2 km), Falaknuma-Umdanagar doubling (13.5 km) and other works have already been completed.

Currently, works are underway in two more sections, which include Sanath Nagar to Moula Ali doubling with electrification, and Moula Ali - Malkajgiri - Sitafalmandi doubling with electrification. Now, the cost of the MMTS phase II project has been revised to over Rs 1,100 crore.

The work on this project had been delayed due to the non-availability of funds. Telangana government released only Rs 279 crore, as its share of the total cost, and another Rs 417 crore is pending. “The state government is not cooperating with railways on the MMTS project.

Now, we have allocated more funds to expedite this project,” said Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.  Meanwhile, suburban passengers have South Central Railway (SCR) to commence MMTS services on the Secunderabad-Medchal section, which has been pending for a long time. Doubling and electrification have been completed in this section.

TAGS
MMTS phase II Union Budget
