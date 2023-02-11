Race to the future

By Express News Service

Today marks the day of the highly anticipated Formula E-Prix race, where the world’s leading automakers and drivers compete in an electrifying showdown of speed and sustainability. As a showcase of innovative electric mobility, this event CE offers a unique glimpse into the intricacies of motorsports.

2023

Formula E’s new Gen3 era began with 18 rounds, all set for the debut of the all-new Gen3 race car in

Hyderabad.

Formula E-Prix

Goes Net-Zero Carbon

It is the first race to be certified net-zero carbon since its inception. The championship is committed to reducing its carbon footprint and making a positive impact on the environment. By setting this standard, Formula E-Prix is leading the way for other sports and industries to follow suit in their sustainability efforts.

Innovative Recycling for a Greener Future

The championship is breaking new ground in sustainability with its innovative process of recycling carbon fibre parts. This process transforms broken parts into reusable fibres, reducing waste and contributing to a more sustainable future. By embracing this cutting-edge technology, Formula E-Prix is setting an example for other industries and helping to create a cleaner and more sustainable world.

(Mahindra M9Electro)

Mahindra Racing:

Wins: 12

Podiums: 24

Races: 102

Drivers: Oliver Rowland and Lucas Di Grassi

Powerful Electric Drive

Unit for Rear Axle

The rear axle electric drive unit of Lucid Motors is the sole source of propulsion and is developed in-house. The front motor boasts impressive recuperation power of 350 kW, with 250 kW accessible via software. The unit is designed for lightweight construction, weighing only 32kg, and can reach speeds of up to 19,500 RPM. This cutting-edge technology highlights Lucid’s commitment to innovation in the electric vehicle industry.

Advanced Energy Usage

Despite having a smaller battery capacity of 51 kWh, it is lighter at 284 kg, with a weight reduction of 101 kg. The Gen3 car boasts significant improvements in electrical energy usage, including the removal of rear brakes and the addition of a front motor solely for regeneration. This allows up to 600 kW of electrical power to be recuperated under braking, a 350 kW increase from Gen2, contributing to 40% of the race’s energy.

Regenerative Braking

The Gen3 car boasts a remarkable increase in regenerative braking capacity, surpassing its predecessors by more than double. The dual-motor powertrain enables the capturing of an immense amount of regenerative braking energy, eliminating the need for rear brakes. This takes regenerative braking technology to the next level.

Technical specifications:

Length: 5016.2mm (Arrow)

Height: 1023.4mm (Arrow)

Width: 1700mm (Arrow)

Wheelbase: 2970.5mm

Weight: 840kg including the driver

Maximum power: 350kW

Maximum regeneration: 600kW

Top speed: 320 Kmph

Tyres: Hankook

Performance

Top speed: Over

322 kph / 200 mph

Weight: 760kgminus 80kg without driver

Efficiency: More than 40% of energy from regenerative braking

Power: 350kW of power (470BHP) with 95% efficiency

Front and rear powertrains: 600kW of regenerative capability

Ultra-high-speed charging: 600kW

Timeline of E-Prix

2014

Formula E made its debut with a series sanctioned by the FIA. The first race took place in Beijing,

China at the Olympic Park.

2015

The second season of Formula E was held in nine different cities, with ten races in total. Seven new manufacturers joined the series, including Mahindra and regulations were lifted to allow teams to design their motors, inverters, gearboxes, and rear suspension. The power was increased to 230bhp.

2016

In the mid-life refresh of Gen1, the front wing was redesigned to better handle the demands of street racing. The battery technology was also upgraded, leading to a 50% improvement in regeneration efficiency.

2017

ABB became the title partner of Formula E, and the championship worked towards driving progress in electrification and sustainable technology. A viral video emerged when Jean-Eric Vergne took on a cheetah and surpassed over 50 million views on YouTube.

2018

The new Gen2 car made its debut in Formula E, bringing more power and a top speed of 280 km/h. The battery was upgraded to allow for a 45-minute plus one-lap format without pitstops. Attack Mode was introduced.

2019

Formula E achieved World

Championship status, granted by the FIA. Drivers did not need to switch cars in Season 5 due to advancements in battery technology.

2020

The Gen2 car entered its second season as Formula E entered its sixth year of competition. The top speed was increased to 280 Kmph with an increase of 50kW from Gen1.

21-22

Due to the pandemic,no races were held. However, work on Gen3 was ramped up.

Evolution of Formula-e race Cars

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship series was conceived in 2011 in Paris by FIA and led to the birth of the idea of the first single-seater EV formula race cars.

2012

The first formula E car represented a major shift in motorsports and brought electric racing to the forefront. The cars were designed to be lightweight, fast, and agile, with a focus on efficiency and sustainability.

Gen1: 2014

This was the first generation of Formula E cars and was introduced in 2014. These cars were designed to be lightweight, fast, and efficient, with a focus on sustainability. The Gen 1 cars had a maximum power output of 200 kW, a top speed of 225 Kmph, and a rear-mounted powertrain. They were equipped with Michelin tyres and represented a crucial step in the development of electric racing. Fanboost technology was introduced.

Gen2: 2018

The second generation of Formula E cars was introduced in 2018 and saw significant upgrades over the Gen 1 cars. The maximum power output was increased to 250 kW, and the top speed was boosted to 280 Kmph. The cars also saw improvements in regeneration capabilities, making them even more efficient and fast.

Gen3 2023

The car represents another major step forward in the evolution of the series. This latest generation of cars has decreased in length, height, and weight compared to previous generations. The maximum power output is also increased — this time from 250kW to 350kW, and the maximum regeneration capability was boosted from 250kW to 600kW. The top speed is increased to 321 Kmph, making the Gen 3 cars the fastest Formula E cars yet.

