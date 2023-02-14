Hyderabad to be the Formula Race capital of India?

Mayank Tiwari By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It will begin with sim-racing and karting academies starting in Hyderabad for the Indian Racing League (IRL), which tested the limits of Hyderabad Street Circuit and aims to provide a grassroots development programme to put our city on the global motorsports map and develop talent that can compete in international series

If you thought the whirr-humm... is over, with the EPrix World Championship, then you're probably mistaken. The managing director and chairman of Racing Promotions Private Limited (RPPL), Akhilesh Reddy in an exclusive interview with CE has spilt the beans on his latest venture — a racing academy unlike any other, set to be established in Hyderabad.

Is it true that IRL has plans to set up an academy for racing aspirants in Hyderabad?

Verily, we do intend to establish academies. These will be part of a grassroots development programme, encompassing the simulation and karting projects within Hyderabad. Past Hyderabad, our primary objective will be to establish academies in Chennai, Bangalore, Bombay, Delhi, and Kolkata and then to extend our reach to other locales where there is a thriving and appreciative audience for our offerings.

What are the plans of IRL regarding the future of next-gen motorsports in Hyderabad?

Of course, we have plans. We intend to introduce the streets of Hyderabad to the thrill and excitement of motorsports and serve to not only promote the sport itself but to educate the masses on responsible and safe driving practices. In a regulated environment, we will showcase the power and finesse of these magnificent machines, demonstrating the merits of driving in a controlled setting.

Hyderabad is not alone though after IRL whizzed past Hyderabad Street Circuit we received enquiries from numerous state governments seeking to host us in their cities. It affirms the success of our proof of concept in November and December.

In the 2022 IRL RPPL made a conscious effort to include female drivers. But none were Indian. Will you encourage female drivers from Hyderabad to join motorsports?

Including female drivers was not a matter of necessity but a matter of bringing a fresh dynamic to motorsports, it never will be a matter of necessity — because the inclusion of female drivers adds a new dimension to the viewership and overall experience. The goal is to encourage more women to join motorsports, not just in Hyderabad but throughout the country, and eventually form a Team India of women drivers to compete in international series.

What is the goal of IRL for the future of Indian racing and international recognition?

Our foremost objective has always been to establish India's presence on the international motorsports scene. We aim to cultivate and groom talent that will one day contend in prestigious global series, and eventually provide a platform that will facilitate their participation in these very series. By way of the IRL and the addition of further championships, we aim to establish an Indian Racing Festival, which will be an annual event, that attracts motorsports enthusiasts from across the globe to India, thereby establishing India as the hub for motorsports in Asia.

Also, does IRL have any plans to expand to F3 races?

Of course, RPPL has the rights to former digital, and formula four in India, and we intend to make further announcements in the coming weeks.

