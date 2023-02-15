Rich man's water

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

Blackwater, labelled with benefits that neutralise the acid in the body and support the immune system, improve stool, and colon cleansing properties, aid weight loss, and skin health, and provide cancer resistance. But really? Seeking to unravel the secrets of this mysterious, high-end beverage, CE reached out to Dr G Sushma, Chief Clinical Dietitian at Care Hospitals to share insight into the wonders of this

alkaline-rich water

HYDERABAD: I am sure you happened upon the sight of black water bottles stocked on supermarket shelves of late. Upon examining the price tag attached to these curiously dark bottles, you would undoubtedly be taken aback, for it’s just water. But, it's not just water, Dr G Sushma, Chief Clinical Dietitian at Care Hospitals says, "Alkaline water or black water has a higher pH level than regular drinking water. Because of this, some believe that this water can neutralise the acid in the body."

Normal drinking water has a neutral pH of 7, whereas alkaline water typically has a pH of 8 or 9. "It contains alkaline minerals and is more acidic than regular drinking water. It helps in improving your stool and supporting your immune system," Dr Sushma said.

Discussing how it can help with medical and health issues, she says, "Despite the lack of scientific research, there are proposed health benefits, including pro-ageing properties, colon cleansing properties, immune system support, hydration, skin health, weight loss, and cancer resistance. Alkaline water is considered safe, and no evidence demonstrates negative side effects. The issue that many health professionals have with alkaline water isn't its safety, but rather the health claims that are made about it."

"Drinking natural alkaline water is generally considered safe since it contains natural minerals. However, you should use caution with artificial alkaline water, which likely contains fewer good minerals than its high pH would suggest and may contain contaminants. More research is needed to determine its benefits," said Dr Shushma. Well, even though rich black water is relatively safe to consume, drinking water and keeping yourself hydrated should always be key to your daily routine, hinted she.

