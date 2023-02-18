A hidden gem: Last House Coffee in Hyderabad

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

Some cafes are good because they offer nice coffee and a fine ambience;some are great because of their scenic location, and some are extraordinary because they boast both beautiful design and a picturesque location and serve homegrown Robusta.

HYDERABAD: Located at the end of a quiet lane in Jubilee Hills, Last House Coffee is a product of a unique blend of culinary and architectural skills. The owner, Naina Polavarapu, is an architect who has skillfully crafted this cafe with interiors as delicious as the freshly baked pastries behind the counter. It only serves Robusta coffee that is grown in-house at their estate.

Upon entering the café, one is immediately struck by the tasteful interiors, including Indian teak chairs, a living room set up, and an outdoor seating area. The lush garden offers a serene view of the Durgam Cheruvu lake, creating a relaxing environment perfect for savouring a cup of coffee.“My dad comes from an agricultural background, he wanted to do something closer to the planet, mud, and soil. We now have 400 acres of Robusta coffee estate. The tagline for us is to normalise Robusta as it is seen as an inferior crop than Arabica,” says Naina Polavarapu.

The café offers a unique experience where customers can select their coffee from a variety of options, and they will be informed about who roasted their coffee and who the farmer is. Naina says, "I ensured that the café remains authentic and that the coffee is the best Robusta in the world." The café has an extensive menu, including artisanal bakes, savoury dishes, and cakes that come from three different bakers. Naina says, “It's not a big menu, it has 15 items which are pretty basic continental food.”

Since opening, Last House Coffee has become a sensation, gaining immense popularity on social media with millions of views. Naina Polavarapu is grateful for the attention the café has received, and she is excited about the growth. However, she mentions that managing the food and beverage sector can be challenging. She said, “Reviews start bothering me. Most people are amazing, and some of them are a nightmare to deal with.” Last House Coffee is also pet-friendly and has multiple charging points for people to charge their laptops and work. With such great attention to detail and a commitment to providing a unique experience for coffee lovers, Last House Coffee is sure to become a favourite spot for many. As Naina concludes, “We feel that coffee is best enjoyed at home, and we wanted our guests to feel the same."

