Home Cities Hyderabad

Quirky EVs

One can't distinguish Evoqis from a sporty motorcycle

Published: 21st February 2023 12:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2023 12:38 PM   |  A+A-

File photo of electric bikes parked outside a metro station in Chennai.

File photo of electric bikes parked outside a metro station in Chennai. (File photo | Express)

By Shreya Veronica
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: EV startup Odysse Electric Vehicles is known for producing sports bike-inspired electric bikes. Its CEO Nemin Vora, in a freewheeling chat with CE, revealed the idea behind the brand, which has its manufacturing unit in the city producing the funkiest electric scooters and stylish e-bikes.

Have you ever heard of a fully functional electric DJ scooter? Well, Hawk Plus, an electric scooter by Odysse Electric Vehicles, which has a manufacturing unit in Hyderabad, comes with a built-in music system. Not just that, all of its scooters are equipped with some serious gadgetry, besides practicality and efficiency.

But it's not all high-tech and funky trinkets; there's some serious engineering too. "Our e-scooter, Hawk Plus, is the first Indian e-scooter that has cruise control and allows the vehicle to travel at a certain speed without human input. It can go up to 170 km on a single charge," says Nemin Vora, founder and CEO of Odysse Electric Vehicles.

Besides Hawk Plus, the company has seven other electric two-wheelers, including E2go, E2go Lite, Hawk Lite, Racer, Racer Lite, V2, and V2+, and an e-motorcycle, Evoqis.

One can't distinguish Evoqis from a sporty motorcycle. "Our sports EV Evoqis sells second most after our scooter with built-in music system. The USP of Evoqis is the look as one would not get a sports bike look on an EV,” the founder said.

"The response has been good," says Nemin. Discussing how customers have been receiving their new designs, he further added: "Our main way of advertising has always been social media. In Hyderabad, we already have two dealerships, and we are starting one more soon. We have around 65 dealerships pan India, and we will be crossing 150 plus dealerships by the end of this year. The response has been positive, and the growth has been good."

Looking towards the future of EVs and the trend towards electric vehicles, the founder noted, "Honestly, we have seen tremendous growth in sales in terms of customer demand. This year we are expecting it to grow by 12%."

"Today, when you drive an EV, it will cost you about 20 paise per km. People are understanding this. We will grow two to three times every year. We will be coming up with three-wheelers for the commercial segment," Nemin shared.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odysse Electric Vehicles electric bikes
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Digital transactions will soon exceed cash in India: PM Modi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
FCI corruption matter: CBI searches at 30 locations in Punjab
Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray addresses a press conference at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
SC agrees to hear Uddhav Thackeray faction's plea against EC decision
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED searches country-wide locations in money laundering case linked to J'khand rural development dept

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp