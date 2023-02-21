Quirky EVs

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: EV startup Odysse Electric Vehicles is known for producing sports bike-inspired electric bikes. Its CEO Nemin Vora, in a freewheeling chat with CE, revealed the idea behind the brand, which has its manufacturing unit in the city producing the funkiest electric scooters and stylish e-bikes.

Have you ever heard of a fully functional electric DJ scooter? Well, Hawk Plus, an electric scooter by Odysse Electric Vehicles, which has a manufacturing unit in Hyderabad, comes with a built-in music system. Not just that, all of its scooters are equipped with some serious gadgetry, besides practicality and efficiency.

But it's not all high-tech and funky trinkets; there's some serious engineering too. "Our e-scooter, Hawk Plus, is the first Indian e-scooter that has cruise control and allows the vehicle to travel at a certain speed without human input. It can go up to 170 km on a single charge," says Nemin Vora, founder and CEO of Odysse Electric Vehicles.

Besides Hawk Plus, the company has seven other electric two-wheelers, including E2go, E2go Lite, Hawk Lite, Racer, Racer Lite, V2, and V2+, and an e-motorcycle, Evoqis.

One can't distinguish Evoqis from a sporty motorcycle. "Our sports EV Evoqis sells second most after our scooter with built-in music system. The USP of Evoqis is the look as one would not get a sports bike look on an EV,” the founder said.

"The response has been good," says Nemin. Discussing how customers have been receiving their new designs, he further added: "Our main way of advertising has always been social media. In Hyderabad, we already have two dealerships, and we are starting one more soon. We have around 65 dealerships pan India, and we will be crossing 150 plus dealerships by the end of this year. The response has been positive, and the growth has been good."

Looking towards the future of EVs and the trend towards electric vehicles, the founder noted, "Honestly, we have seen tremendous growth in sales in terms of customer demand. This year we are expecting it to grow by 12%."

"Today, when you drive an EV, it will cost you about 20 paise per km. People are understanding this. We will grow two to three times every year. We will be coming up with three-wheelers for the commercial segment," Nemin shared.

