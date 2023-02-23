Protect yourself from mating, starving dogs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: This year, there have been two dreadful occurrences stemming from the ferocious chomps of canines. Last year was no different. CE delves into the manifold explanations for dog bites with perspectives from veterinarians and animal welfare practitioners, who share tips to prevent such incidents without causing any harm to the dog.

According to veterinary expert Dr Abdul Wakeel, a biting dog is nothing but a lustful male dog, or it could be a protective mother dog. In residential areas where stray dogs are a menace, people must not instigate dogs during the breeding season and stay away from female dogs that might have given birth recently. "Most instances of dog bites are reported during the breeding season because it's the time when male dogs are most angry. The other instance is when a female dog is protecting her puppies. Female dogs can be very aggressive until puppies are old enough," Dr Abdul Wakeel said.

He further added, "Our roads are very noisy and crowded, which constantly makes the mother dog nervous and over-protective about her pups. When kids get close to the pups for play, there are chances that the dog will bite them."

"To control the stray dog menace, the government is already sterilising dogs in residential areas. Sterilisation helps in reducing birth and also male dogs lose aggression. But for pet owners, it's a must that dogs are vaccinated periodically. Besides, if they live in apartments, then the owners must make sure that dogs are tied up and their face is covered when they have visitors. To avoid incidents like what we saw with the Zomato delivery boy," the vet suggested.

According to Sandeep Kumar, an animal welfare practitioner at Blue Cross, dogs, like us, have basic needs. "They get aggressive during summer when there is no food or water. Sunlight can also affect their behaviour, besides breeding season. People must keep water pots for dogs and also feed them, if needed. They also must make sure that they complain to the municipal authorities and request sterilisation of dogs before it becomes a menace."

