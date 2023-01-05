Reels of fame

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Reels have become a part of our routine schedule, the minute we wake up to the time we go to bed, we just pass our time with reels on Instagram whenever we get some time for leisure. The fact that reels have become part of our lives has also encouraged a lot of singers and music artists to go ahead with songs and entertain people. Most of us nowadays have been checking out songs on different platforms by watching reels and this has been an amazing chance for all the people in the music industry to keep up the good work in their respective professions. CE finds out about what’s in store for the year 2023 from these artists and also how reels have become a trending advantage for them.

Dinker Kalvala, a well-known singer in the Telugu industry talks about how reels have been helpful to all the people in the music industry. “I think it is a very good thing, whatever we do is to get some recognition for the musical work. Our main objective is to reach people. When that is happening for songs that are nostalgic, it is good to see people getting into songs with reels.

We have to feel happy about it. In 2023, for me every composer who is behind a song they have got their own style and everyone wants to do something new and get better day by day. What is happening these days is the trend and many of them go with it. We have seen songs that have gone blockbuster in the year 2022, but they were equally good songs which haven’t got much limelight, I personally wish that more than the fame or hype that an artist is being identified with, I feel that the organic element of music and the sheer and genuine talent has to come out.”

Band Capricio has made its presence felt in the city always has been making its mark overseas as well, when we approached them about reels and how they see a change of music in the year 2023, Teja, one of the band members says, “Whenever we think of doing new songs, it is always that we go to reels because we know what is trending and how people will react to songs. For most of the songs we try to do it on reels and in an obvious way it is one of the good things happening. Some of the video edits and the reach matters through these reels. Right now if we want to post something we are picking audio that is trending and we are trying to reach people.

This year is a big deal for us. Right now I could say that the past year has been good and we have done 22 shows in the US for two months which no other band has done. Last year in December we did something called Chai with Capricio which is for people who cannot come to pubs and cafes to watch us. We wanted to get closer to them and we are trying to reach people to become better. We are going to get some budding musicians and jam with them to help them out in a small way. We wanted to give something to our Hyderabad audience and we will be doing the same this year.”

Roll Rida, the famous Telugu rapper who needs no introduction and shares his views about reels and how the year has been filled with surprises for his fans, says, “Reels have become helpful for independent artistes and something that never worked on YouTube is working on reels. I think people have become less patient, the shorter is the format, more entertaining it has become.

They want to switch from one video to another. People have been designing it their own way and I try to find out songs from these reels. Sometimes when I don’t see views on YouTube they will get viral in some or the other way. When I am composing songs I also think about reels about how they could be catchy for people. It is not only with me, it’s been the same with other composers as well. I am working on my album now which will have around 8 to 10 songs and I will feature a lot of local artists in the album. I am also focusing on people who can pick some track of the song to make reels.”

