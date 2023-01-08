Telangana State Council of Higher Education identifies universities for common entrance

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has identified the universities and appointed conveners of common entrance tests for admission into various UG and PG professional courses offered in the colleges of Telangana for the academic year 2023-24.

Entrance tests to UG courses such as BE, BTech, BPharm and PG courses such as ME, MTech and MArch, among others, will be conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad. Professor B Dean Kumar, Head of the Civil Engineering Department, and Prof B Ravindra Reddy, who is from the Department of Mathematics, at JNTUH will serve as conveners respectively.

Similarly, entrance tests conducted for admission to law courses will be organised by Osmania University with Prof Sriram Venkatesh and Prof B Vijayalaxmi as conveners.

Moreover, Prof P Varalakshmi has been appointed as the convener of the integrated common entrance test for MBA and MCA programmes, which will be under Kakatiya University. Examinations for education and physical education programmes will be conducted by Mahatma Gandhi University and Satavahana University, respectively.

