Home Cities Hyderabad

Telangana State Council of Higher Education identifies universities for common entrance

Similarly, entrance tests conducted for admission to law courses will be organised by Osmania University with Prof Sriram Venkatesh and Prof B Vijayalaxmi as conveners.

Published: 08th January 2023 12:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2023 12:41 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representation purpose only.File photo of students appearing for Kannada paper as part of the Common Entrance Test (CET) in Bangalore. (File Photo, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has identified the universities and appointed conveners of common entrance tests for admission into various UG and PG professional courses offered in the colleges of Telangana for the academic year 2023-24.

Entrance tests to UG courses such as BE, BTech, BPharm and PG courses such as ME, MTech and MArch, among others, will be conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad. Professor B Dean Kumar, Head of the Civil Engineering Department, and Prof B Ravindra Reddy, who is from the Department of Mathematics, at JNTUH will serve as conveners respectively.

Similarly, entrance tests conducted for admission to law courses will be organised by Osmania University with Prof Sriram Venkatesh and Prof B Vijayalaxmi as conveners.

Moreover, Prof P Varalakshmi has been appointed as the convener of the integrated common entrance test for MBA and MCA programmes, which will be under Kakatiya University. Examinations for education and physical education programmes will be conducted by Mahatma Gandhi University and Satavahana University, respectively.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana State Council of Higher Education common entrance test
India Matters
Vehicles ply on a road amid low visibility due to a thick layer of fog on a cold winter morning, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Very dense fog hits Delhi's rail, air traffic; cold wave continues
Birds including hens, ducks, quails and ornamental birds will be culled. (Photo | BP Deepu Express)
Kerala bird flu: Massive bird culling operation in Thiruvananthapuram suburbs; advisory issued
TN Governor RN Ravi. (File photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
'Tamil Nadu Engal Nadu': DMK alliance parties walk-out as TN Governor addresses Assembly
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Loan fraud case: ICICI Bank ex-CEO Chanda Kochhar, husband Deepak's arrest illegal, says Bombay HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp