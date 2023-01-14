Jingle with a festive mood

Ramya Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the festival of Sankranti draws close, life in the city is gradually turning into a bouquet of tradition and culture. And what better way to commemorate customs than through traditional haute couture? CE spoke to designers about fashion for this Sankranti, and they said it’s more of sarees than anything.

As one delves deeper into the realm of ethnic wear, one cannot help but be captivated by the array of fabrics that are employed to create these garments but find it very difficult to choose. A saree with delicate draping and intricate embellishments has long been essential for ethnic elegance and is not willing to go out of fashion any soon. Designer Archana Puneeth says, “The Narayanpet saree, with its light texture and ethereal quality, is a true feast for the senses this festive season. Equally so is the Mangalagiri saree with its rough-hewn texture and rustic charm, evokes a sense of pastoral simplicity.”

She added, “The Kanjeevaram saree, with its resplendent silk and opulent zari work, exudes a sense of regal grandeur and the Kalamkari saree, with its intricate hand-painted motifs and rich cultural significance, tells a tale of ancient folklore and tradition is no less.”

According to designer Sangeetha Velu, it is not just the sarees that are captivating the hearts and minds of fashionistas. The ikkat lehenga, with its distinct tie-dye patterns and vibrant hues, adds a touch of bohemian flamboyance to any ensemble and the Banarasi saree, with its delicate silk and gold thread work, is the very embodiment of timeless elegance.”

And as for the colours of the season, designers shared that the pastel shades are a true reflection of the gentle beauty of the festive season. Besides, the colour of the season is lavender, with its understated yet striking presence, which adds a touch of sophistication to any outfit.

HYDERABAD: As the festival of Sankranti draws close, life in the city is gradually turning into a bouquet of tradition and culture. And what better way to commemorate customs than through traditional haute couture? CE spoke to designers about fashion for this Sankranti, and they said it’s more of sarees than anything. As one delves deeper into the realm of ethnic wear, one cannot help but be captivated by the array of fabrics that are employed to create these garments but find it very difficult to choose. A saree with delicate draping and intricate embellishments has long been essential for ethnic elegance and is not willing to go out of fashion any soon. Designer Archana Puneeth says, “The Narayanpet saree, with its light texture and ethereal quality, is a true feast for the senses this festive season. Equally so is the Mangalagiri saree with its rough-hewn texture and rustic charm, evokes a sense of pastoral simplicity.” She added, “The Kanjeevaram saree, with its resplendent silk and opulent zari work, exudes a sense of regal grandeur and the Kalamkari saree, with its intricate hand-painted motifs and rich cultural significance, tells a tale of ancient folklore and tradition is no less.” According to designer Sangeetha Velu, it is not just the sarees that are captivating the hearts and minds of fashionistas. The ikkat lehenga, with its distinct tie-dye patterns and vibrant hues, adds a touch of bohemian flamboyance to any ensemble and the Banarasi saree, with its delicate silk and gold thread work, is the very embodiment of timeless elegance.” And as for the colours of the season, designers shared that the pastel shades are a true reflection of the gentle beauty of the festive season. Besides, the colour of the season is lavender, with its understated yet striking presence, which adds a touch of sophistication to any outfit.