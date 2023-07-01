Kalakriti India launches 'Timeles histories back in time' initiative in Hyderabad

Shrimansi Kaushik By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Integrating heritage, culture, and sustainability, Kalakriti India launched their ‘TIMELES Histories-Back in Time’ initiative at an event organised in collaboration with TiE Hyderabad at Bansilalpet Stepwell recently.

The event commenced with the arrival of chartered members of TiE Hyderabad along with their families at the Bansilalpet baoli complex. Kalpana Ramesh, the founder of the Rainwater Project, and the architect behind the restoration of the stepwell, delivered an informative speech on the processes and challenges involved in the ambitious project. She also highlighted other stepwell restoration projects undertaken by her team in and around Hyderabad.

Rajshri P, the Vice President of the Gandipet Welfare Society, the NGO managing the everyday affairs of the stepwell, talked about their contribution to the restoration and conservation of the historic baoli.

Prshant Lahoti, the founder, and director of Kalakriti India, informed the gathering about the ‘‘TIMELES Histories-Back in Time’ initiative. “The idea is to provide tourists with a distinct experience of Hyderabad through our professionally curated tours. We are committed to raising awareness of heritage monuments in the historic city, such as forts, palaces, stepwells, etc. through our expertly curated tours, cultural events, and choreographed performances in cultural spaces,” he said.

Rashida Adenwala, the President of TiE Hyderabad, addressed the TiE Social members and welcomed the new charter members. She also suggested adopting the baoli in the future. Following the dignitaries’ speeches, the audience gathered around the baoli to enjoy a mesmerising cultural performance by The Aakriti Dance Academy, and students of Mangala Bhatt. They brought the baoli alive with their kathak performance based on Radha-Krishna’s stories. The confluence of tangible and intangible history was a spellbinding experience for the guests.

“As part of our TIMELES mission to advance sustainability, the vendors have been chosen from the neighbourhood itself. It aligns with our initiative that aims to expertly craft itineraries in a manner that not only helps visitors learn about Hyderabadi culture but also locals can gain from the experience by playing an important role,” said Bipasha Banerjee, Sr Program Manager at Kalakriti India. The cultural event culminated with guests relishing some traditional Telangana delicacies.

