Skincare therapist flushes Rs 85L stolen ring down loo in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A skincare therapist on Monday allegedly stole a diamond ring worth Rs 85 lakh and in a desperate attempt to avoid getting caught, flushed it down the bathroom of the clinic where she worked. However, the police were able to retrieve the ring after painstakingly digging through the bathroom commode. Subsequently, the accused, Lalasa, 23, was taken into custody by Jubilee Hills police.

According to the police, Lalasa, was employed at a skincare clinic in Jubilee Hills. The complainant, Tanishka Agarwal, who is the daughter-in-law of businessman Narender Kumar Agarwal, visited the clinic on June 23 for treatment. During the process, Lalasa advised her to remove the ring. Agarwal placed the ring aside absentmindedly and left the clinic after completing the treatment.

When she returned home, she realised she had forgotten the ring and immediately went back to the clinic. However, when she inquired about the ring from the clinic’s staff, she received no information.

Upon registering a complaint with the Jubilee Hills police, they questioned all the employees and reviewed the clinic’s CCTV footage, but to no avail.

During the investigation, Lalasa, fearing her impending arrest, confessed to having flushed the ring down the commode.

