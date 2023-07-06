Diving into dreams

Raunak Kumar By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a realm where determination reigns supreme and dreams defy limitations, the story of an extraordinary autistic boy from Telangana shines as a beacon of hope and triumph.

Against all odds, Siddhanth Murali Kumar, the first athlete from Telangana to win a bronze medal in swimming for India at the Special Olympics World Games held in Berlin, Germany last month. His journey showcases the overcoming of suffering, echoing Helen Keller’s words: “Although the world is full of suffering, it is also full of the overcoming of it.”

The Novotel Hyderabad Convention Center hosted a felicitation ceremony to honour Siddhanth Murali Kumar. Subbiah Murali Kumar, father of Siddhanth, who works as an executive housekeeper at NHCC, while talking about Siddhanth’s journey said, “When Siddhanth was born, we could not understand what issues he was going through.

When we identified the problem, we started supporting him. Please understand how your kid is. We have to understand what’s going on in his mind. When the games were announced, firstly, we took him for cycling, but Siddhanth got disqualified. The people there said, ‘This kid has some other talent,’ and then he qualified for swimming. Siddhanth is my very special child, he made my life very beautiful.”

Rajlakshmi Murali Kumar, mother of Siddhanth, said, “It’s never easy for a child-like Siddhanth to achieve something as remarkable as this bronze medal. Society doesn’t always accept and embrace children with autism, and we have experienced that firsthand. I admit I don’t know how to swim, and every time Siddhanth enters the water, a sliver of fear grips my heart.

However, the moment I discovered his talent in swimming, both his brother and I dedicated ourselves to supporting his practice tirelessly. This bronze in the 25-meter freestyle isn’t merely a result, it’s a new beginning. I firmly believe that Siddhanth will go on to achieve even greater heights, making India and his parents burst with pride.”

Rubin Cherian, General Manager of Novotel Hyderabad, presented a special hamper to Siddhanth and a cash prize of Rs 50,000. Siddhanth’s parents were also honoured on the occasion for encouraging him despite all odds.

